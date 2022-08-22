Read full article on original website
Related
Cannabis Demand Sees Nominal Impact by Surge in U.S. Inflation
● Inflation is having only a nominal impact on retail cannabis demand. ● While states have experienced a decrease in demand, this decline is simply the returning to pre-pandemic consumption levels. ● Cannabis demand has remained consistent and predictable during this period of increased inflation ● Data reflects this, both...
Could Federal Cannabis Legalization Backfire? Report Says It Could Trigger Higher Prices In California, Benefiting Illicit Market
There seems to be a consensus among analysts that if the legalization bill in the Senate were to pass in its current form, “legal cannabis would become even more expensive than it already is”, reported Dan Mitchell for the East Bay Express. According to a report by New...
Bill Gates Likely Saw Food Shortages Coming Years Ago — Why His Land Accumulation Feels Calculated
Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corp. MSFT has had an incredibly impressive career. Having the foresight and vision to push technology forward and making savvy investments along the way helped turn Gates into one of the richest men on the planet and a billionaire several times over. United Nations officials...
Donald Trump Added The Patent Office To List Of Government Agencies He's Fighting: Not Just The FBI And White House
Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to legal troubles with past history of battles and current ones with the FBI and the White House. Trump’s SPAC deal to bring Trump Media & Technology Group with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC has also faced challenges and could now have a major one around the name of its key product.
RELATED PEOPLE
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 46.09%, 74.50% and 30.23% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Indian Billionaire Adds Nearly $1B In A Day, Outperforming Musk, Bezos Combined
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani added nearly $1 billion in a single day after his conglomerate Adani Group announced that it would snap a majority stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV). What Happened: Adani's net worth swelled by $928 million on Wednesday. Among his peers, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk...
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: Jushi, Ascend And Verano Launch Cannabis Shops
Jushi Expands In Virginia With New MMJ Shop In Fairfax. Cannabis operator Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF is planning to kick off medical cannabis sales at its fourth medical cannabis dispensary in Virginia and 35th retail location nationwide on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Located at 10521 Fairfax Blvd. in Fairfax near...
Benzinga
Disclosure Update: Completion of Share Transfer with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") announced in a May 2, 2022 release entitled "Execution of Share Transfer Agreement with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)" that the Company signed a share transfer agreement with Sweden-based Embracer Group AB. Based on the agreement, the Company announced that share transfer was completed today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of "a+" (Excellent) of the U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in New York, NY) AIZ. These companies are collectively referred to as Assurant P&C Group (Assurant P&C). At the same time, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "bbb+" (Good) and all associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) and indicative Long-Term IRs of Assurant. AM Best also has affirmed the Short-Term IR. (See below for a detailed list of the companies and Long- and Short-Term IRs.)
Medical Marijuana Training Sorely Lacking Among Physicians, They Want More According To Survey
A recent study, published in Cureus, a Journal of Medical Science, investigated how medical students perceived knowledge, beliefs and attitudes toward medical cannabis (MC). According to the study, physicians receive minimal training in medical school in understanding the uses of medicinal cannabis and rely primarily on anecdotal evidence. Background. The...
Europe Should Do Everything To Keep Trump Out Of Office, BMW Deputy Chairman Says
Europeans cannot be naïve in assuming Donald Trump's U.S. presidency as a one-time misstep in history and exclude the future scenario of his reelection, German billionaire Stefan Quandt said in a speech delivered earlier this month, according to Focus Money. The excerpts of the interview were first seen on...
Benzinga
As One Of The Best Gold IRA Companies, Gold IRA Blueprint Provides Guidance Towards Precious Metals To Its Potential Investors
The company specializes in assisting people in investing precious metals to make the most out of the money. Throughout history, gold has been regarded as valuable as a currency and investment resource. Since it is no secret that gold is a valuable asset, its price has soared in recent years, making it an attractive investment option. To make the process easier, simpler, and more reliable, gold IRA accounts are granted to interested parties, allowing them to store gold in a secure location and make it easily accessible. Several companies, including Gold IRA Blueprint, have been established to assist people with investing. Using its in-depth knowledge and 20 years of experience, the company ensures investors receive a great return on their investment while guiding them throughout the process. The company takes pride in being one of the best gold IRA companies in the United States, using its expertise and creating a blueprint to help provide excellent results in the long run.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Set Your Clock To It': 2022's Reliable Signal For When To Sell Stocks
"It's getting to the point where you can set your clock to it,” read a Tuesday report by Bespoke Investment Group. What's the market analysis firm referring to? Selling stocks when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury reaches 3%. And that’s been the case this week. According to...
Is Ibogaine A Safe And Effective Treatment For Addictions?
By Santiago Federico Richetti via El Planteo. The consumption of substances of different types is inherent to human beings. Throughout history, individuals belonging to different cultures, societies, and civilizations have sought pleasurable sensations or comfort through them. The use of drugs does not represent a problem in itself as long as it is not abusive.
Celsius Holdings Is a Great Buy for Some Investors -- And a No-Brainer Sell to Others
Celsius is a polarizing stock and not an excellent fit for every portfolio. But certain types of investors absolutely love it. Where do you stand?
Jimi Devine's Dream Job: How This Guy Became A Hashish Judge And Cannabis Reviewer
Via El Planteo - Original publication: September 8, 2021. Jimi Devine was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, has a degree in journalism and has been working in the California cannabis industry since 2009, as a contributor to world-renowned outlets such as the San Francisco Chronicle, The Boston Globe, High Times, Village Voice, LA Weekly and Leafly, where he writes about cannabis products and policy.
Jim Cramer Prefers McDonald's Over This Stock: 'I Think McDonald's Is Going To $300'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL did a "good job, not a great job. The stock is trading down a little bit." He added, "Demand is very good, they can’t meet all of it. They’ve got some supply issues. It’s not a perfect quarter."
Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?
Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $3,517 (2 ETH) In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $3,517, which is 1.44x the current floor price of 1.74 Ethereum ETH/USD ($3,517 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022
Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0