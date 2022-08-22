Work Begins on Chester Riverfront Redevelopment

An artist rendering of the proposed Chester waterfront redevelopment Image via the Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County.

Green infrastructure and streetscaping have started to show up in the neighborhoods of Subaru Park as work gets underway on the Chester riverfront via the Chester Waterfront Master Plan, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.

The goal is to get public money and set the stage for private development, said Lisa Gaffney, executive director for the Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County.

The Alliance is a consortium of private corporations and nonprofits working to develop the Chester riverfront.

The vision for Chester includes an indoor sports fieldhouse with an indoor turf practice field doubling as a youth tournament facility.

Plans call for an indoor/outdoor concert venue, restaurant/retail space; waterfront open space and office space for creative enterprises.

A boardwalk, food truck docking areas and pathways would connect it all. There’s even talk of ice trails in the winter.

No one has offered to build hotels yet on the site, but there’s hope for two hotels, more office space and more restaurant/retail space. Plans also call for updated Philadelphia Union practice facilities and a marina.

“Not everything in the plan will happen,” Gaffney said. “It’s a plan. We would love to do housing, but housing will probably be the last piece.”