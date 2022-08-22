ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 taken to hospital after crash at Quarrier and Morris in Charleston

By Bailey Brautigan
 5 days ago

UPDATE (11:03 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22): Kanawha Metro says that Quarrier St. is back open at Morris St.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Quarrier St. is closed at Morris St. in Charleston due to a crash.

Kanawha Metro says that two vehicles were involved in the crash and that one of the cars went into a light pole.

They say that one person was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Tow trucks have been called, so the scene is expected to be cleared shortly.

