The always entertaining Zombie Run is coming back to Cornerstone Park in OctoberEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Grabagreen Las Vegas: proving that fast food can be good for your healthEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas health experts respond to Medicare ranking of hospitals
Quality medical care is top of mind for Nevadans, but a recent hospital report by the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services is raising concerns.
8newsnow.com
Vegas Strong 5K
Register now to run with a team, individually, or virtually. The Vegas Strong 5k helps commemorate the anniversary of One October and remember those who lost their lives and honor the survivors and 1st responders. 100 percent of the net proceeds will be donated to ongoing One October victim funds and needs in our Las Vegas community. Register today for the Vegas Strong 5k!
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
State behavioral health facility opening in Clark County
State behavioral health facility opening in Clark County. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The facility is set to open at a site off Northeast 50th...
Shared housing enrollment cause frustration for CCSD parents, students
Clark County School District students will begin their fourth week of school on Monday.
Veterinarians across the valley speak up about staffing shortages
People who adopted pets during the shutdown or were working from home and noticed issues with their pets discovered making an appointment to see a veterinarian means you may have to wait weeks.
Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
Clark County schools update COVID-19 guidance
The Clark County School District is changing its COVID-19 policy to align closer to current CDC guidelines. The guidelines apply to students and staff, according to the district's website.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas area dog trainer said he’s seen an increase in sick dogs after monsoonal moisture hit the valley the last few weeks, and some veterinarians are also seeing the trend. Birds that nest on top of roofs carry a lot of diseases...
nevadabusiness.com
Nathan Adelson Hospice Announces New Fellows in its Fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Medicine Program
Nathan Adelson Hospice, the leader in hospice and palliative care in southern Nevada, has announced three new fellows — Inga Pak Jeon, MD, Paige Kozlowski, and Bennett Aguilera Vitug — to its Fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Medicine Program. The program provides humanistic, holistic, evidence-based education for graduate physicians seeking additional skill, competence, and certification in hospice and palliative medicine.
news3lv.com
2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
I-Team: Teens in Las Vegas smoke shop robbery learn fate
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teens who took part in a smoke shop robbery learned their fate Wednesday. One is headed to Spring Mountain Youth Camp, while the other is headed is a juvenile correctional facility. A third teen who was stabbed by the store owner after he jumped over the counter remains hospitalized. Parents […]
I-Team: Tony Hsieh planned theme park where visitors paid in seashells, attorneys say nitrous oxide abuse led to alleged exploitation
Tony Hsieh was planning a cashless theme park where visitors would pay in seashells in his drug-fueled final months, which left him "vulnerable to exploitation," lawyers for his estate say.
KPVI Newschannel 6
In Las Vegas, some firefighters make more than city's top-paid judges
(The Center Square) – In Las Vegas, the city pays some of its firefighters more than its judges. One firefighter-paramedic had a gross salary of $254,304 in 2021 due to $139,061 in overtime. City Manager Jorge Cervantes' gross pay of $288,633 was the highest in the city, followed by an assistant fire chief who made $281,598. That's according to city payroll data released in an open records request.
Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Overdose deaths from people under 25 years old doubled from 2019 to 2020 in Clark County. Those numbers continue to climb in 2021, according to preliminary data from Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). The increase in deaths are associated with counterfeit pills like M30, a prescription opioid, or Adderall and powders like cocaine, but most […] The post Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth appeared first on Nevada Current.
Education experts share ideas to improve local student performance
The Vegas Chamber K-12 and its partner the non-profit Opportunity 180 put together the education symposium which starts Thursday.
CCSD trustees discuss absenteeism, 39% of students had chronic absences
On Thursday evening, Clark County School District leaders discussed ways to get students back in class, as children continue to miss school two years after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Juveniles arrested after northwest Las Vegas valley junior high school threat
Two juveniles have been arrested following a possible threat at a northwest valley junior high school. On Thursday morning Walter Johnson Academy administrators were alerted to the possibility of a threat on campus and notified Clark County School District Police, according to a letter sent to parents.
Nevada ‘Black Book’ gets new entry, maybe a new direction
The newest name in Nevada's "Black Book" could signal a new direction for law enforcement -- taking a hard line against sex trafficking and other criminal activity that is attracted to casinos.
Police investigate northwest Las Vegas valley barricade
UPDATE: As of 5:34 p.m. on Friday, police told 8 News Now a suspect in the incident had been taken into custody. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving burglary suspects in the northwest Las Vegas valley. According to police, the barricade is located at an apartment complex in the […]
KOLO TV Reno
Family Time: Nevada Moms co-founder discusses the benefits of getting kids to spend more time outside
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With school back in session, kids are spending more time indoors and in front of screens. Even when they come from school, they’re tired and mentally drained so it can be easy to let them watch hours of TV or spend time zoning out playing video games.
