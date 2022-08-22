ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Vegas Strong 5K

Register now to run with a team, individually, or virtually. The Vegas Strong 5k helps commemorate the anniversary of One October and remember those who lost their lives and honor the survivors and 1st responders. 100 percent of the net proceeds will be donated to ongoing One October victim funds and needs in our Las Vegas community. Register today for the Vegas Strong 5k!
LAS VEGAS, NV
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

State behavioral health facility opening in Clark County

State behavioral health facility opening in Clark County. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The facility is set to open at a site off Northeast 50th...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Nathan Adelson Hospice Announces New Fellows in its Fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Medicine Program

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the leader in hospice and palliative care in southern Nevada, has announced three new fellows — Inga Pak Jeon, MD, Paige Kozlowski, and Bennett Aguilera Vitug — to its Fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Medicine Program. The program provides humanistic, holistic, evidence-based education for graduate physicians seeking additional skill, competence, and certification in hospice and palliative medicine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

I-Team: Teens in Las Vegas smoke shop robbery learn fate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teens who took part in a smoke shop robbery learned their fate Wednesday.  One is headed to Spring Mountain Youth Camp, while the other is headed is a juvenile correctional facility.  A third teen who was stabbed by the store owner after he jumped over the counter remains hospitalized. Parents […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KPVI Newschannel 6

In Las Vegas, some firefighters make more than city's top-paid judges

(The Center Square) – In Las Vegas, the city pays some of its firefighters more than its judges. One firefighter-paramedic had a gross salary of $254,304 in 2021 due to $139,061 in overtime. City Manager Jorge Cervantes' gross pay of $288,633 was the highest in the city, followed by an assistant fire chief who made $281,598. That's according to city payroll data released in an open records request.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Overdose deaths from people under 25 years old doubled from 2019 to 2020 in Clark County. Those numbers continue to climb in 2021, according to preliminary data from Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). The increase in deaths are associated with counterfeit pills like M30, a prescription opioid, or Adderall and powders like cocaine, but most […] The post Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate northwest Las Vegas valley barricade

UPDATE: As of 5:34 p.m. on Friday, police told 8 News Now a suspect in the incident had been taken into custody. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving burglary suspects in the northwest Las Vegas valley. According to police, the barricade is located at an apartment complex in the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

