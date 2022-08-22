Read full article on original website
Celsius Holdings Is a Great Buy for Some Investors -- And a No-Brainer Sell to Others
Celsius is a polarizing stock and not an excellent fit for every portfolio. But certain types of investors absolutely love it. Where do you stand?
Marvell's Upside Is Only Limited By Supply, Analysts Say After Mixed Q2 Results
Marvell Technology Inc MRVL reported Q2 EPS of $0.57, beating the consensus of $0.56. The revenue of $1.517 billion, up 41% Y/Y, missed the consensus of $1.520 billion. Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis reiterated an Overweight and price target of $60. He did not take much comfort in MRVL's assertion that underlying demand remains intact as he saw a material correction.
Ulta Beauty Gets Price Target Increases From Analysts After Upbeat Q2 Results, Shares Gain
Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY22 guidance. Ulta increased its FY22 EPS guidance from $19.20-$20.10 to $20.70-$21.20 and also raised sales guidance from $9.35 billion -$9.55 billion to $9.65 billion -$9.75 billion. Ulta Beauty shares rose 3.4% to $433.50 in pre-market...
Benzinga
Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2022
• Ermenegildo Zegna ZGN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Ahead Of Powell's Speech; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower on Friday, falling below the $21,500 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, trading below the $1,700 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded lower this morning. Theta Fuel...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 46.09%, 74.50% and 30.23% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
'Set Your Clock To It': 2022's Reliable Signal For When To Sell Stocks
"It's getting to the point where you can set your clock to it,” read a Tuesday report by Bespoke Investment Group. What's the market analysis firm referring to? Selling stocks when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury reaches 3%. And that’s been the case this week. According to...
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of September?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
Jim Cramer Prefers McDonald's Over This Stock: 'I Think McDonald's Is Going To $300'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL did a "good job, not a great job. The stock is trading down a little bit." He added, "Demand is very good, they can’t meet all of it. They’ve got some supply issues. It’s not a perfect quarter."
Dollar General Remains An Attractive Investment Opportunity, Says This Analyst
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on Dollar General Corp DG and raised the price target to $285 from $260, implying an 19% upside. The analyst raised the price target after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings. Griffin thinks Dollar General will remain an attractive investment...
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday's session, 132 stocks hit new 52-week lows. AT&T T was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. First Wave BioPharma FWBI was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. First Wave BioPharma FWBI's stock moved significantly...
Permian Basin Royalty: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Permian Basin Royalty PBT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 19.59 per share. On Tuesday, Permian Basin Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.59 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
3 Dell Technologies Analysts Offer Different Takes On Mixed Results
Dell Technologies Inc DELL reported on Thursday mixed results for its second quarter, with an earnings beat but revenue short of Wall Street expectations. Analyst Erik Woodring reaffirmed an Equal-Weight rating while reducing the price target from $56 to $54. Dell witnessed deteriorating demand in both PCs and enterprise infrastructure,...
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022
Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?
Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2022
B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Vtex VTEX from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Vtex had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.94 and a 52-week-low of $2.66. Vtex closed at $3.87 at the end of the last trading period.
Looking At MongoDB's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MongoDB MDB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What Are Whales Doing With Morgan Stanley
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Morgan Stanley MS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
