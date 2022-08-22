ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Marvell's Upside Is Only Limited By Supply, Analysts Say After Mixed Q2 Results

Marvell Technology Inc MRVL reported Q2 EPS of $0.57, beating the consensus of $0.56. The revenue of $1.517 billion, up 41% Y/Y, missed the consensus of $1.520 billion. Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis reiterated an Overweight and price target of $60. He did not take much comfort in MRVL's assertion that underlying demand remains intact as he saw a material correction.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2022

• Ermenegildo Zegna ZGN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jd Com#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Preview#Eps#Quarter Q1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 132 stocks hit new 52-week lows. AT&T T was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. First Wave BioPharma FWBI was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. First Wave BioPharma FWBI's stock moved significantly...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Permian Basin Royalty: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Permian Basin Royalty PBT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 19.59 per share. On Tuesday, Permian Basin Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.59 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

3 Dell Technologies Analysts Offer Different Takes On Mixed Results

Dell Technologies Inc DELL reported on Thursday mixed results for its second quarter, with an earnings beat but revenue short of Wall Street expectations. Analyst Erik Woodring reaffirmed an Equal-Weight rating while reducing the price target from $56 to $54. Dell witnessed deteriorating demand in both PCs and enterprise infrastructure,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022

Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?

Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2022

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Vtex VTEX from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Vtex had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.94 and a 52-week-low of $2.66. Vtex closed at $3.87 at the end of the last trading period.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At MongoDB's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MongoDB MDB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Morgan Stanley

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Morgan Stanley MS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
PETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy