Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2022
• Ermenegildo Zegna ZGN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO stock increased by 1.85% to $21.17 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 91.5K shares is 40.4% of Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $744.1 million.
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday's session, 132 stocks hit new 52-week lows. AT&T T was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. First Wave BioPharma FWBI was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. First Wave BioPharma FWBI's stock moved significantly...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The 2020 Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
A surge in the valuation of Tesla Inc TSLA has made the company one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world and increased the wealth of CEO Elon Musk. Tesla recently completed a three-for-one split, which could bring new investors into the electric vehicle leader. Here’s a...
Marvell's Upside Is Only Limited By Supply, Analysts Say After Mixed Q2 Results
Marvell Technology Inc MRVL reported Q2 EPS of $0.57, beating the consensus of $0.56. The revenue of $1.517 billion, up 41% Y/Y, missed the consensus of $1.520 billion. Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis reiterated an Overweight and price target of $60. He did not take much comfort in MRVL's assertion that underlying demand remains intact as he saw a material correction.
Jim Cramer Prefers McDonald's Over This Stock: 'I Think McDonald's Is Going To $300'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL did a "good job, not a great job. The stock is trading down a little bit." He added, "Demand is very good, they can’t meet all of it. They’ve got some supply issues. It’s not a perfect quarter."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dollar General Remains An Attractive Investment Opportunity, Says This Analyst
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on Dollar General Corp DG and raised the price target to $285 from $260, implying an 19% upside. The analyst raised the price target after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings. Griffin thinks Dollar General will remain an attractive investment...
Ulta Beauty Gets Price Target Increases From Analysts After Upbeat Q2 Results, Shares Gain
Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY22 guidance. Ulta increased its FY22 EPS guidance from $19.20-$20.10 to $20.70-$21.20 and also raised sales guidance from $9.35 billion -$9.55 billion to $9.65 billion -$9.75 billion. Ulta Beauty shares rose 3.4% to $433.50 in pre-market...
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Surge Ahead Of Jackson Hole Symposium
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Thursday ahead of the three-day Jackson Hole economic symposium starting today, with Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell scheduled to speak on Friday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Dollar General Corporation DG, Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR and Dell Technologies Inc. DELL.
Permian Basin Royalty: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Permian Basin Royalty PBT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 19.59 per share. On Tuesday, Permian Basin Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.59 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On ASML Holding
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ASML Holding. Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2022
B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Vtex VTEX from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Vtex had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.94 and a 52-week-low of $2.66. Vtex closed at $3.87 at the end of the last trading period.
Looking At MongoDB's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MongoDB MDB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What Are Whales Doing With Morgan Stanley
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Morgan Stanley MS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
PETS・
Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today
Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are all trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Higher rates lower the value of future cash flows and can impact growth stock valuations.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On ON Semiconductor
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ON Semiconductor. Looking at options history for ON Semiconductor ON we detected 25 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened...
What Are Whales Doing With Goldman Sachs Group
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group. Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the...
Benzinga
Forward Water Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. FWTC (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0