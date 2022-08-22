ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 8

Suzanna Schroeder
4d ago

He was having a medical emergency and had no one to take care of his dog. He took it to the safest place he could think of in his panic. He meant no harm. I live 1 county over. This guy meant no malice and was doing what he thought was safest in his emergency. He was thinking about his dog's safety.

Reply(1)
4
brad
4d ago

At least he took to a shelter to find another home instead of abandoning out somewhere.these people at shelters make you out like a bad person for bringing dog in instead of dropping him that’s why this happens?I say glad he did this instead of dropping.

Reply
3
Jeffrey B
5d ago

This is a common practice in the county I live, and the reason is because when you call them it's always "we're not accepting any dogs and cats at this time"On fact I don't know of a single person who has been successful in getting the shelter to take a pet.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WKYT 27

Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone fired shots in the parking lot of Fayette Mall. It happened outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods around 4:24 p.m. Our crew at the scene saw several shell casings on the ground, and one car had bullet holes in the seats and the driver side window was shattered.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods. The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville has taken the lead in rescuing animals from eastern Kentucky and reached out to the Lexington branch to help the Floyd County Animal Shelter.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jackson Co. students creating sheds for eastern Ky. flood victims

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than four weeks after the eastern Kentucky flood, communities are still struggling. But thanks to one generous teacher, high school students in Jackson County are helping flood victims in a unique way. Marvin Wilder and Gerald Maupin are teachers at Jackson County Area Technology...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery. Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Shelter#Another Animal#Animals#Pets#Wkyt News
foxlexington.com

Lexington man wanted on wanton endangerment of police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man wanted for wanton endangerment of a police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Joshua Riley. Riley is wanted in Lexington on wanton endangerment; fleeing and evading, and other traffic offenses.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Juvenile stuck by vehicle in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Thursday morning. According to Lexington police, around 7:42 a.m. the juvenile was hit near Georgetown Road and Sandersville Road. The victim was transported to UK’s Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man facing charges after assault in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after an incident at an apartment complex in Lexington. Police said it happened around 6:49 p.m. Thursday at an apartment on Dinsmore Drive. When police got to the scene, they found a victim who had been assaulted. That person was taken to UK hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigate overnight stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday. The Lexington Police Department said they were called out to Elm Tree Lane at 3:40 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing. Authorities confirmed that one victim was taken...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One hospitalized after Saturday morning fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire at 6:50 am on Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the 1900 block of Fair Oaks Drive off Versailles Road. At one point, 14 units were at the scene to assist with the fire at the fire. According to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigate shooting near Lexington Legends stadium, 7 injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are currently investigating an early morning shooting near Wild Health Field, where a private event was being held. Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near 207 Legends Lane, where the Lexington Legends team plays. The call came in around 2 AM on Saturday morning.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Bomb threat at Franklin County High School, authorities investigating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat reported at Franklin County High School. The sheriff’s office, Frankfort Police Department, Lexington police, and Franklin County first responders all helped secure the grounds and take protocols to ensure the safety of the students and staff.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lex Police investigate three separate shootings early Saturday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have been investigating three separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning. At 2:28 a.m., officers arrived at the 400 block of Oak Street for a victim who had been shot. When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Motorcyclist dead after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lexington. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on New Circle Road, near Meadow Lane. Police say a motorcycle was traveling in the emergency lane of New Circle to try to bypass some traffic in the regular lanes. A van going in the opposite direction of New Circle was trying to turn off the road when the motorcycle hit it.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man facing charges after deadly Lexington motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington. Lexington police told us Wednesday that Mark Adkins was arrested on charges unrelated to the crash. Now, we have more details about that. Police say Mark Adkins was high when he and...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy