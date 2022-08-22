ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Altitude Boards Laura Poitras’ Venice, Toronto and New York-Bound Documentary ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zImIl_0hQWtLRy00

Altitude is handling international sales and U.K. and Irish distribution for Laura Poitras ’ documentary about artist and activist Nan Goldin, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.”

The film is scheduled to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it will compete for the Golden Lion, an opportunity rarely accorded to non-fiction titles. It has also landed prominent spots at the Toronto Film Festival and the New York Film Festival, where it will get the centerpiece slot.

Altitude Film Sales will present the film to international buyers at Venice and Toronto, while Altitude Film Distribution will reveal a U.K. and Irish release date imminently.

Neon has acquired North American rights and will release it theaters there this fall, to be followed by ancillary and digital release.

The keenly anticipated documentary tells the story of Goldin told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, photography and rare footage of her fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the overdose crisis. The film interweaves Goldin’s past and present and the personal and political. It explores the actions of P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now), a group founded by Goldin and her colleagues in response to the opioid crisis, at renowned art institutions and Goldin’s photography of her friends and peers through her slide show/film “The Ballad of Sexual Dependency” and her AIDS exhibition “Witnesses: Against Our Vanishing.”

The theatrical release of “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” will coincide with “This Will Not End Well,” a retrospective of Goldin’s work opening in October at Moderna Museet, Stockholm, which is scheduled to embark on an international tour of museums.

The film is produced by Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov and Poitras. Executive producers are Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann; Clare Carter; Alex Kwartler; and Hayley Theisen.

The deal was negotiated by Rob Williams, VP, content sales, and Adam Macy, senior counsel, business and legal affairs for Participant; and Mike Runagall for Altitude.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

John Boyega and ‘Breaking’ Director Remember Michael K. Williams: ‘He Was Royalty on Our Set’

John Boyega will never forget the first time he met his “Breaking” co-star Michael K. Williams. “He was bubbly,” Boyega told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere for the film on Wednesday. “The first time I met him, he accidentally walked into my trailer. We spoke, and we cheered each other on, gave each other words of encouragement, which is very important. And from then on, we were on set working. And it was great.” “Breaking” marks Williams’ last film before he passed away almost a year ago from a drug overdose at age 54. Karim Anderson, who was raised by Williams and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Meghan Markle’s New Podcast Hits No. 1 on Spotify Charts, Beating Joe Rogan in the U.S.

The Duchess of Sussex has claimed the No. 1 podcast position on Spotify’s charts in six markets worldwide, including the U.S. and U.K. And, for the time being, Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes” is currently more popular than “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which in the U.S. is consistently the most-listened-to podcast on Spotify. “Archetypes,” released Tuesday exclusively on Spotify, is No. 1 on the streamer’s podcast charts for the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Next week’s episode will feature a conversation between Markle and Mariah Carey. In the premiere episode, Markle speaks with Serena Williams about the double standard women face...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall Talk New Comedy ‘Me Time’

Stars of Netflix’s “Me Time,” including Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall gathered at the Fox Theater in Westwood on Tuesday to celebrate the John Hamburg-directed buddy comedy’s red carpet premiere. “I was able to just go to work and have fun every day,” Wahlberg told Variety. “John created an amazing environment for everybody, not just myself, Kevin and Regina, but for everybody to be at their creative best and try things.” The comedy follows Kevin Hart’s Sonny Fisher, a stay-at-home dad who decides to take some personal time away for himself by reconnecting with Wahlberg’s Huck for a weekend birthday...
MOVIES
Variety

Brandy to Star in A24 Psychological Horror Film ‘The Front Room’ Directed by Eggers Brothers

Brandy Norwood is set to star in A24’s “The Front Room,” a psychological horror film from directors Max and Sam Eggers. The Eggers brothers, whose older sibling Robert Eggers has collaborated with A24 on “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse,” will be directing in their feature filmmaking debut. They adapted the screenplay from Susan Hill’s short story of the same name. “The Front Room” follows a young, newly pregnant couple forced to take in an ailing stepmother who has long been estranged from the family.  Along with Norwood, the ’90s music icon who is also of “I Know What You Did Last Summer,”...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Poitras
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Nan Goldin
Person
Jeff Skoll
Variety

Adam Driver Is a Hitler Studies Professor Investigating a Toxic Air Event in Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ Teaser

Netflix has debuted the first teaser for its black comedy “White Noise,” unveiling writer-director Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s landmark novel. “White Noise” will be the first film to open both the Venice Film Festival (at the end of August) and the New York Film Festival (in October). Baumbach’s most recent film, “Marriage Story,” also starring Adam Driver (opposite Scarlett Johansson), played at both festivals in 2019. Driver stars as Jack Gladney, a professor of Hitler studies at a Midwest liberal arts college. In the original novel, Gladney, his wife, Babette (Greta Gerwig), and their children must grapple with the “Airborne...
MOVIES
Variety

#WelcomeBackBritney: Fans Around the World Praise Britney Spears’ Return to Music After Conservatorship Battle

Free Britney, at last! Britney Spears’ fans around the world are praising the pop star’s return to music after she dropped her new single with Elton John. Spears collaborated with John on “Hold Me Closer,” a new spin on his hit song “Tiny Dancer.” The single marks the first music to come from Spears since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. Hours after the track launched online, it already topped sales on iTunes across 30 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Israel and Sweden, according to Kworb. Throughout the conservatorship, Spears recorded music, went on tour...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Joe E. Tata, Peach Pit Owner on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ Dies at 85

Joe E. Tata, the character actor best known for playing Nat Bussichio in the popular teen drama series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died on Wednesday, his daughter Kelly announced on their GoFundMe page. He was 85. He had long been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, having been officially diagnosed in 2018, according to Kelly’s GoFundMe fundraiser. “The remaining funds raised from this campaign will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association,” she wrote. “90210” star Ian Ziering posted on Instagram a heartfelt account of his experiences working with Tata. “Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on the Rockford files with James Garner...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Did the FN Meka Mess Happen?

Presented in its worst possible light, the FN Meka controversy — in which Capitol signed, and then quickly dropped, a virtual rapper that used the N-word in its songs and was depicted in racially stereotypical scenarios in videos — seems like an inconceivable blunder. But a closer look at the details, along with conversations with sources close to the situation, suggests that, while inexcusable and loaded with oversights, Capitol’s role in the FN Meka fiasco may not have been as insensitive as it might seem. However, above all, it is yet another glaring result of the lack of diversity throughout the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Venice#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Venice Film Festival#New York Film Festival#Irish#North American
Variety

Apple TV+ Inks Overall Deal With ‘Slow Horses’ Producers’ 60Forty Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta’s 60Forty Films has inked an overall deal with Apple TV+, Variety can exclusively reveal. They are already in production on upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series “Hijack,” starring Idris Elba, which they are producing alongside Idiotlamp Productions and Elba’s company Green Door Pictures. “Hijack” tells the story of Sam Nelson (played by Elba), an accomplished business negotiator whose quick-thinking, smooth-talking skills become crucial when the plane he is on is hijacked. Laurenson and Kousetta have worked closely with Apple for a number of years, including on Gary Oldman-starrer “Slow Horses” (pictured above) and “The Essex Serpent,” starring Claire Danes...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Batgirl’ Co-Star Ivory Aquino Posts Emotional Plea to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to Save Film

“Batgirl” actor Ivory Aquino is speaking out about Warner Bros.’ decision to indefinitely shelve the DC film. In an emotional letter addressed to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslov, Aquino — who played the best friend of Barbara Gordon (a.k.a. Batgirl) — pleaded for the studio executive to rethink the alleged plan to permanently destroy the movie’s footage. “As one of many who poured our hearts into the making of this movie, I ask that this measure be reconsidered,” Aquino wrote Wednesday night on Twitter. “As much as I’ve tried my best to be strong these past few weeks, I’d...
MOVIES
Variety

New Europe Film Sales Signs with U.K.’s Signature for ‘Beautiful Beings’ (EXCLUSIVE)

New Europe Film Sales has added U.K. distributor Signature Entertainment to the slew of global buyers won over by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson’s “Beautiful Beings,” which has racked up awards from Poland, Bulgaria, Italy and Taiwan, since its first bow at the last Berlinale Panorama. Earlier deals were closed with the U.S. (Altered Innocence), Hungary (Vertigo), Benelux (Arti Film), Germany/Austria (Salzgeber), Spain (Filmin), and CEE (HBO). Billed by Variety reviewer Jessica Kiang as an “Icelandic coming-of age, radiant with violence and tenderness,” Guðmundsson’s drama revolves around a young boy raised by a clairvoyant mother who decides to adopt a bullied misfit into his gang of...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney+ Orders ‘Tout va bien’ From ‘The Bureau’ Creator, Starring Virgine Efira

Disney+ has ordered “Tout va bien,” a new French original series which will be co-directed and co-produced by ‘The Bureau’ creator and showrunner Eric Rochant. The anticipated series will also be directed by Xavier Legrand (“Custody”), Cathy Verney (“Vernon Subutex”) and Audrey Estrougo (“Supremes”). Slated to start shooting in Paris soon, “Tout va bien” is created by Camille de Castelnau, a rising talent whose screenwriting credits include episodes of “The Bureau,” “Call My Agent” and “Standing Up.” “Tout va bien” will be headlined by Virginie Efira (pictured) who stars in Rebecca Zlotowski’s upcoming Venice competition title “Les enfants...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Academy CEO Bill Kramer Talks Moving on from the Slap and Bringing Below the Line Categories Back to Oscars

After an even more dramatic Oscars season than usual — with controversy over categories being excluded from the show and a shocking unplanned slap largely overshadowing the rest of the ceremony — newly appointed Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer wants to move forward. “We want to move forward and have an Oscars that celebrates cinema,” Kramer said when asked during a conference call with multiple publications on Monday if there is a plan for next year’s Oscars to address the on-stage altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith. “That’s our focus right now, it’s really...
MOVIES
Variety

‘RRR’ Star Alia Bhatt on Why Disney Fantasy Adventure ‘Brahmāstra’ Is a ‘Brave Step Toward the Astraverse’

Alia Bhatt, the U.K.-born star of Hindi films, has had a busy year. She toplined and produced dark comedy “Darlings” on Netflix, which according to the streamer, scored the biggest opening for a non-English-language film globally. She also toplines “RRR,” which earned lots of fans in the West when it streamed on Netflix earlier this summer. She kicked off 2022 at the Berlin Film Festival with “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” based on “Mafia Queens of Mumbai,” and just finished shooting Tom Harper’s “Heart of Stone,” co-starring with Gal Gadot. On Sept. 9, Disney is releasing “Brahmāstra: Part One — Shiva” worldwide. The...
MOVIES
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Lays Off 29 Roles in Europe as HBO Max Originals Model Shifts

Warner Bros. Discovery is laying off 29 people in Europe over the next 15 months as it shifts its originals model for HBO Max, Variety has confirmed. Variety was first to report in July of HBO Max’s decision to retreat from original programming in a number of European markets, and warn of layoffs within the programming team. Under the new model, Warner Bros. Discovery will continue to invest in local European commissions and acquisitions but original programming will be handled by the local linear and streaming teams. No shows will be commissioned solely for streaming. The executives departing the company include Jonathan Young,...
BUSINESS
Variety

Showtime Announces Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf Documentary ‘Stand’ (TV News Roundup)

Showtime Sports Documentary Films is set to release a documentary feature based on the life of basketball star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, entitled “Stand.” The documentary will premiere in early 2023. Directed by Joslyn Rose Lyons, “Stand” explores the personal and professional struggles of Abdul-Rauf, from being bullied as a child due to his Tourette’s syndrome to becoming a target of hate speech and Islamophobia during his basketball career. The documentary film features exclusive interviews with several basketball and entertainment stars including Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Shaquille O’Neal, Jalen Rose, Mahershala Ali and Ice Cube. “It is an honor to be collaborating...
BASKETBALL
Variety

‘Virgin River’ Author’s Follow-Up ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Unveils First-Look Photos (EXCLUSIVE)

As “Virgin River” Season 4 launched on July 18 to become Netflix’s No. 1 most watched TV series in the world, its producer, Vancouver’s Reel World Management and literary source, New York Times best selling novelist Robyn Carr, are re-teaming, to launch another big bold broad global audience play, “Sullivan’s Crossing,” This time they partner with Canada’s CTV and Fremantle, which is handling international distribution. Fremantle has shared in exclusivity with Variety first look behind-the-scenes photos of the series’ shoot. “Sullivan’s Crossing” forms part of RTL Group-owned Fremantle’s drive into English-language production both in the U.K., –  where it triumphed this year with BBC One’s “The Responder,”...
TV SERIES
Variety

Kelli Giddish’s ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Exit Was Not Her Choice

Kelli Giddish’s upcoming “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” exit was not her choice, nor was it a decision made by showrunner David Graziano, Variety has learned. According to multiple sources, the “SVU” shake-up was a call made from above, with one insider noting that the company is always looking to keep the show as up to date and current as possible. Mariska Hargitay, who is both the star and an executive producer on the Dick Wolf drama, as well as at least one other producer pushed to keep Giddish on the procedural, but the decision had already been made. Additionally, salary...
TV SERIES
Variety

Locarno, Sarajevo Prize Winner ‘Safe Place’ Picked Up for Sales by Dubai’s Cercamon (EXCLUSIVE)

Dubai-based sales agent Cercamon has acquired world sales rights for Juraj Lerotić’s “Safe Place,” which won three awards after its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival and was named best film at Sarajevo. The Croatian director’s feature debut is the emotional story of a family reeling in the wake of a suicide attempt that centers on a man’s struggle to save his younger brother, creating a rift in the family’s everyday life.  “Safe Place” plays on Lerotić’s own pained family history, with the Croatian multihyphenate taking on the lead role in his deeply personal story – a performance that also earned him...
MOVIES
Variety

TrustNordisk Boards New Department Q Film ‘Boundless’ by ‘Banshee’ Helmer (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has snapped up international sales rights to the new Danish crime thriller “Boundless,” based on fiction guru Jussi Adler-Olsen’s “Den Grænseløse,” his sixth novel in the Department Q series.   Danish helmer Ole Christian Madsen, credited for the HBO series “Banshee” (2013-16) and WWII drama “Flame & Citron” starring Mads Mikkelsen, has taken up the challenge of bringing Adler-Olsen’s suspenseful universe to the silver screens, working from a script by Jakob Weis (“The Interrogation”, “That Time of Year”). Christian Madsen will reunite with his “Banshee” actor Ulrich Thomsen (“Trom,” “Festen”). The latter reprises the role of detective Carl Mørck, which he...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy