Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet to Be Delivered This Fall
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new complimentary Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet will be delivered to Passholders this fall. The new magnet design and release date have not been announced yet. While recent magnets were only available for pickup at...
WDW News Today
Disney Vacation Club, Annual Passholder, and More Early Booking Dates Announced for 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages
While the general public will be able to book 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages starting September 1, other groups can book earlier than that. Early bookings opened for Club 33 Members and Golden Oak residents yesterday and invited “Star Wars” affinity groups today. Disney Vacation Club Members...
WDW News Today
NEW Ghost Ear Headband, ‘The Skeleton Dance’ Apparel, and More Halloween Merchandise Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Halloween merchandise, including a Minnie ear headband, has arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found the ear headband at the Disneyland newsstand and in the Emporium. Most of the other merchandise was also in the Emporium. Halloween...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Holiday Season Hotel Discount Announced
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to save up to 25% on rooms at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels this upcoming holiday season. This discount is available on stays for a maximum of 14 nights. Advance reservations are required and Passholders must present their Walt Disney World Annual Pass at check-in. The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Additional per-adult charges may apply if there are more than two adults per room and this offer cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
NEW Grand Floridian Resort Loungefly Mini Backpack Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found this new Grand Floridian Loungefly mini backpack inside the resort at Curiouser Clothers. If you’re looking to take a piece of the stunning deluxe resort with you on the go, this is it!. Grand...
WDW News Today
New Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages Going on Sale for Club 33 Members and Golden Oak Residents
Starting today, August 25, new voyage dates are going on sale for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for Club 33 Members and Golden Oak residents. Club 33 Members and Golden Oak residents can book Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages for dates through September 2023. For more information on booking your next...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discount Temporarily Increasing, First Look at Journey of Water Details, New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet Coming, & More: Daily Recap (8/25/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 25, 2022.
WDW News Today
New Doom Buggy Pet Bed and Madame Leota Pillow at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Welcome, foolish mortals, to the Paw-nted Mansion. A new Doom Buggy pet bed, plus a Madame Leota pillow, are available at Port Royal Curios and Curiosities in Disneyland. Doom Buggy Pet Bed – $59.99. The pet...
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 10 Best Skincare Products for Your Plant-Based Routine
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t have to tell you there are literally millions of skincare products on the market. Narrow that down to plant-based skincare, and there’s still a sea of options. For a plant-based routine, you’re not going to go […]
WDW News Today
NEW Rebecca Hook Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Necklaces Released
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Rebecca Hook pieces have been spotted in Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom! These are similar styles with 3 color options, let’s have a look!. These necklaces have 3 different color options from rose gold, yellow...
WDW News Today
‘Jaws’ Loungefly Backpack, Wallet, and Handbag Available at Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the shop… the “Jaws” Loungefly collection has swum back into Universal Studios Hollywood! This collection was available briefly at the beginning of July before disappearing from shelves.
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Weighted Blanket at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Next time you’re dead tired, curl up under this new Haunted Mansion weighted blanket from Walt Disney World. The blanket is available at Memento Mori next to the Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom. Haunted Mansion Weighted...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Strawberry Funnel Cake Returns to Stage Door Cafe at Disneyland
A Strawberry Funnel Cake is available again from Stage Door Café in Frontierland at Disneyland Park. This funnel cake resembles the Strawberry Lemonade Funnel Cake that was available earlier this year, but lacks the lemonade topping. Strawberry Funnel Cake – $8.99. With strawberry sauce, powdered sugar, and whipped...
WDW News Today
First Look at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana Design Details
Walt Disney World has released new photos of design details for Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana,” a new walkthrough attraction under construction at EPCOT. See the photos and read more from Disney below. Designed for all ages, Journey of Water will allow guests to explore and engage...
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Ear Headbands Inspired by Constance Hatchaway and Cast Member Costumes at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. There are two new Haunted Mansion ear headbands available at Walt Disney World just in time for Halloween. One pair of ears is inspired by the attraction’s murderous bride, Constance Hatchaway, while the other is inspired by the pinstriped green Cast Member costumes.
These Skincare Products Are the Next Best Thing To Injectables, According To a Professional
While a comprehensive skincare routine is undoubtedly key when it comes to the pursuit of attaining perfect skin, it should go without saying that there is truly no topical skincare product that works just like Botox, or that even comes close to rivaling the results of injectables like filler and neurotoxins (aka Botox). With that being said, if you are going to commit to spending a few extra minutes in front of the mirror each morning and night (not to mention a pretty penny on product) knowing the best active ingredients and formulations that will give you the most bang...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 8/25/22 (New Haunted Mansion Ear Headbands, Snow White Disney Designer Collection Doll, Disney Reflections Mystery Pin Set, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Welcome, Foolish Mortals, to Magic Kingdom. Today we are planning on doing some shopping and looking for all the new things we can find. Let’s get started!. We’re waking right down the middle of Main Street,...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Anna & Elsa Cupcake Returns to EPCOT For World Princess Week
World Princess Week is here, and in addition to the Tiana Banana Pudding, there are three limited time treats returning to EPCOT, including the Anna & Elsa cookie, the Jasmine cookie, and the Anna & Elsa cupcake. The cupcake can be found at Sunshine Seasons inside The Land pavilion through...
WDW News Today
Captain’s Table Price Increasing in 2023 on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
The price of the Captain’s Table dining experience on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will increase for 2023 voyages. The Captain’s Table upcharge is currently $30 per person, and will remain that price for the rest of 2022. It will go up to $50 per person for 2023 voyages.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Cinderella Cupcake Returns With Vanilla Filling at Disney’s Contemporary Resort for World Princess Week
It’s World Princess Week and Walt Disney World guests can celebrate with princess-themed desserts all over. At Disney’s Contemporary Resort, a Cinderella Cupcake has returned to Contempo Café. Cinderella Cupcake – $5.99. Vanilla cupcake filled with vanilla crème custard and topped with buttercream, white chocolate slipper,...
Comments / 0