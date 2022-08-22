Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police seek I.D. in ongoing credit card fraud case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Surveillance footage shows two suspects and a vehicle involved in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation. The Hattiesburg Police Department released stills of the suspects and the vehicle on Friday, Aug. 26, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved. The...
WDAM-TV
Woman sought by JCSD checks in, is safe
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A woman the Jones County Sheriff’s Department had been asked to find checked in with the department Friday afternoon to say she was safe. A few hours after asking for the public’s help, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced that 19-year-old Mary Katherine “Katie” Watts of Sandersville “contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and advised that she was safe.”
WDAM-TV
4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man arrested earlier this week on an aggravated stalking charge saw four additional charges added to his folder Friday. The Forrest County Justice Court added three counts of lustful touching and one count of sexual battery to the case against 33-year-old Justin M. Riche. All five charges stem from allegations of abuse of a minor.
WDAM-TV
HPD investigating early morning shooting in Raising Cane’s parking lot
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are investigating a shooting that happened at a fast-food restaurant early Friday morning. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the parking lot of Raising Cane’s on Hardy Street just after 1:30 a.m. HPD...
Man injured in shooting at Hattiesburg Raising Cane’s
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound […]
WDAM-TV
Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Tuesday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 8 p.m. on Aug. 23, a teenage girl struck an adult man and woman who were fishing on Beat Four Shubuta Road with her truck.
Lucedale woman arrested for allegedly stealing lawnmower
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a lawnmower in George County. Deputies responded to a report of the lawnmower stolen from a business around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 26 West between Highway 63 and Ventura Drive. A citizen told investigators they saw a woman riding a […]
WDAM-TV
Gun-carrying, Baxterville resident causes scare; sheriff says, ‘He’s not a threat’
BAXTERVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Baxterville residents were shocked on Tuesday afternoon as Lamar County deputies surrounded a man openly carrying a rifle just outside the local school. Sheriff Danny Rigel said he believes the man is not a threat to the school or the local community. “Lamar County did respond...
One person killed, another injured in Monday night crash on rural Mississippi road
One person was killed and another person was injured after a vehicle accident Monday night. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the accident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Monday night in Wayne County. Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office report that a teenager was driving on Beat Four Shubuta Road...
Mississippi Press
Four suspects jailed, charged with multiple counts of armed robbery
ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Four suspects, one a Vancleave resident, have been charged with robbing six people in the parking lot of a St. Martin motel Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just north of Interstate 10 and the Ocean Springs exit 50 around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
WDAM-TV
18-wheeler catches fire
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As if a late-morning deluge weren’t bad enough, a stretch of U.S. 98 found itself shrouded in a pall of smoke mid-Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded about 3:15 p.m. to an 18-wheeler that had caught fire and pulled just off U.S, 98 near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive.
WALA-TV FOX10
Choctaw County man dies in single-vehicle crash
CHOCTOAW COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gilbertown man Wednesday morning in Choctaw County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 67-year-old Danny M. Roberts was fatally injured when the 2020 Ford Ranger he was a driving left the roadway, hit and embankment and overturned. Investigators said Roberts was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man accused of shooting at three people in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man faces multiple aggravated assault charges in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg on Saturday, August 20. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on James Street. They said Lashaun Brownlow Jr., 33, of Hattiesburg, shot the car of a known […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel animal control captures gator found at Popeye’s dumpster
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel animal control officer, who usually rounds up stray dogs and cats, spent some time this week capturing a four-foot-long alligator that made an unwelcome visit to a city restaurant. Officer Norman Rhodes used a catch pole to capture the gator Monday afternoon. It had...
bobgermanylaw.com
Waynesboro, MS - Woman Killed, Man Hurt in Collision on Beat 4 Shubuta Rd
Waynesboro, MS (August 25, 2022) - One person was killed and another injured after a car accident on a rural roadway in Waynesboro. The deadly crash was reported on Beat 4 Shubuta Road at around 8 p.m. A teenager was reportedly traveling on the road when they crashed into another...
mageenews.com
Two Males Shot Friday PM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On Friday, August 19th, 2022 at approximately 11:30pm, Magee Police Department received a 911 call about shots fired in the area of Park Place Apartments on Raleigh Drive.
WDAM-TV
Parent concerns rising over security at Baxterville after rifle man situation
BAXTERVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Parents are in an uproar after witnessing a Baxterville man walking past Baxterville School carrying a rifle on several different days. Parents of the Lamar County School District have been reaching out via social media and email, voicing their concerns for their children’s safety. “I’m...
Officials: Mississippi teacher, school resource officer sent to hospital after handling unidentified pill on campus
A Mississippi teacher and a school resource officer were sent to the hospital after finding an unidentified pill on the school campus that was suspected of having contained fentanyl. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the teacher and SRO at West Jones Middle School both handled the pill that was found...
WDAM-TV
JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking several individuals on its most wanted list. Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges. The following people are on the county’s...
WDAM-TV
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. The teacher found an unidentified pill in her classroom early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and took it to the office for the SRO to analyze. Both the teacher and SRO held the pill for several minutes before beginning to feel different.
