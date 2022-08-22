CHOCTOAW COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gilbertown man Wednesday morning in Choctaw County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 67-year-old Danny M. Roberts was fatally injured when the 2020 Ford Ranger he was a driving left the roadway, hit and embankment and overturned. Investigators said Roberts was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO