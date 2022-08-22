ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemont, IL

Vegan sausage and peperoni will be showcased at this week's National Pizza and Pasta Show

By Terry Keshner
 5 days ago

ROSEMONT (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The National Pizza and Pasta Show is coming to Rosemont, starting Tuesday through Thursday. A California company will be there, hoping to spread more vegan alternatives for pizza toppings.

Danny O’Malley is president and founder of Before the Butcher.

“We don’t make a pizza, but we partner with other companies that do make plant-based pizzas. And, our focus at the show will be the products that do really well on pizzas,” O’Malley said. “We have an Italian sausage ground that…if you took this and you looked at it and just took little pieces off with your fingers and dropped it on a pizza, you would swear it was Italian sausage,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley said plant-based pizza is popping up at restaurants across Chicago and everywhere.

“If four or five people are going out and two of them want a plant-based option, and they look at one pizza place that doesn’t have any and the other that has some, where do you think they’re going to go?” said O’Malley.

“The thing we’re most excited about is the release of our plant-based pepperoni. And, I’m telling you, this pepperoni will knock your socks off. It is right on,” O’Malley said.

CHICAGO, IL
