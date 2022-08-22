Pair allegedly attacked teen worker behind counter at LI McDonald's

CARLE PLACE, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- A man and woman were arrested for allegedly assaulting a teenage employee behind the counter at a Long Island McDonald’s over the weekend.

The teen, only described by police as a juvenile, was working at the McDonald’s on Westbury Avenue in Carle Place sometime Saturday when the man and woman rolled up at the drive-thru, Nassau County police said in a Sunday release.

The pair got into an argument with the worker, and at some point they entered the McDonald’s and walked behind the counter, where they struck the worker multiple times, according to police.

The teen worker was attacked at the McDonald’s on Westbury Avenue in Carle Place, police said. Photo credit Google Street View

The two then got back in their vehicle and drove off, police said.

The worker refused medical attention at the scene.

Police said an investigation led them to Kianna Kouame, 21, of Westbury, and Jhonny Escobar, 26, of Mineola, who were both arrested Saturday night.

Police said both of them were charged with third-degree assault, third-degree burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.