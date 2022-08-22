ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carle Place, NY

Pair allegedly attacked teen worker behind counter at LI McDonald's

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYy5s_0hQWsSLc00

CARLE PLACE, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- A man and woman were arrested for allegedly assaulting a teenage employee behind the counter at a Long Island McDonald’s over the weekend.

The teen, only described by police as a juvenile, was working at the McDonald’s on Westbury Avenue in Carle Place sometime Saturday when the man and woman rolled up at the drive-thru, Nassau County police said in a Sunday release.

The pair got into an argument with the worker, and at some point they entered the McDonald’s and walked behind the counter, where they struck the worker multiple times, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p44oU_0hQWsSLc00
The teen worker was attacked at the McDonald’s on Westbury Avenue in Carle Place, police said. Photo credit Google Street View

The two then got back in their vehicle and drove off, police said.

The worker refused medical attention at the scene.

Police said an investigation led them to Kianna Kouame, 21, of Westbury, and Jhonny Escobar, 26, of Mineola, who were both arrested Saturday night.

Police said both of them were charged with third-degree assault, third-degree burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Teen arrested in brutal beating of off-duty NYPD officer: officials

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police have arrested one suspect in the brutal beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, officials said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, of the Bronx, is charged with robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery of 48-year-old […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Mineola, NY
Crime & Safety
Carle Place, NY
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Carle Place, NY
City
Mineola, NY
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Violent Crime#Mcdonald
PIX11

NYPD officer out of coma after violent robbery, wife says

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — NYPD officer Muhammad Chowdhury’s condition is reportedly improving, according to his wife, Nadira Sherin. Sherin spoke to PIX11 News off camera Wednesday evening, after returning from visiting Chowdhury at the hospital. She said that her husband is out of a medically induced coma, is now breathing on his own and […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Girl, 13, becomes fourth suspect arrested in connection with fatal beating of Queens cabbie

A 13-year-old girl has become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Queens cabbie, police said Wednesday. The teen was nabbed Tuesday and charged with gang assault and theft of service for her alleged role in the Aug. 13 Rockaways confrontation in which yellow cabbie Kutin Gyimah was killed. Her name was not released because she is a minor. Another teen girl is ...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
PIX11

Robbers take men’s clothing in knifepoint Bronx incident: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Three unidentified suspects took clothing from two men at knifepoint in a Bronx incident, police said Sunday. They approached the 37 and 38-year-old victims on Aug. 12 around 3:30 p.m., officials said. Police did not provide a cross street for the incident, only noting it had occurred in the 44 Precinct, […]
BRONX, NY
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy