GameStop Planning Raises and Stock Gifts For Employees
GameStop is planning to distribute stock and pay raises to a number of employees. The brick and mortar workers are getting the boost after the company decided to focus more on their retail efforts under new management. The Wall Street Journal reported on the move and signals a shift away from online commerce in the way that GameStop has pressed over the last few years. All U.S. store leaders will get stocks and the senior store staff will see raises. CEO Matt Furlong said in a memo that the leaders of locations could look forward to up to $21,000 in stock over three payments. With the pandemic raging, the company had to figure out how to adjust to the new climate. A bump from the meme stock phenomenon helped keep the lights on. But, when the organization tried to lean on the idea of NFTs and Crypto, they were reminded of who their core consumers were. Hence the redoubled effort on in-person employees and the shops.
Celsius Holdings Is a Great Buy for Some Investors -- And a No-Brainer Sell to Others
Celsius is a polarizing stock and not an excellent fit for every portfolio. But certain types of investors absolutely love it. Where do you stand?
Netflix With Ads Could Be as Low as $7 a Month
Netflix confirmed this year that a cheaper, ad-supported tier will be launched later this year, and though it will come without a few specific features, the price may very well entice some viewers. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Netflix is considering pricing this version of the subscription between $7 and $9 a month, potentially less than half the price of the streamer's current most popular plan, the $15.49-a-month "Standard" plan. Netflix's "Basic" plan, its cheapest, currently costs $9.99 per month for subscribers but comes without HD streaming. The company recently confirmed that in order to execute its plan for incorporating ads into some programming they've hired Microsoft to facilitate the changes.
Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2022
September is just around the corner and Paramount+ has quite a bit planned for its subscribers in the month ahead. This week, Paramount+ announced the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming service over the course of September. Between new episodes of popular originals and beloved movies from decades past, there is a lot to look forward to once September arrives.
PlayStation Stats Show Which Regions Earn More Trophies
PlayStation owners who seek out trophies either casually or competitively got some interesting stats recently from a Sony Interactive Entertainment presentation. The stats in question showed how different regions stack up against one another when it comes to earning trophies both in terms of normal trophies and the coveted Platinum ones. Other non-trophy topics discussed in the same presentation shared additional regional insights in terms of gaming habits and more.
Nintendo Comments on PlayStation 5 Price Increase
Following Sony's surprising announcement that it'd be raising the prices of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles in select regions, Nintendo has now weighed in on its pricing strategies for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles. Nintendo's comments on the topic follow a response from Microsoft which similarly addressed concerns from prospective buyers who worried that the other major hardware manufacturers might follow Sony's example and increase their own respective prices.
Warner Bros Has Found Surprising Candidate to Take Over DC Films
DC Films might have just found its newest executive. On Thursday, reports indicated that former Warner Bros. executive-turned-producer Dan Lin is in talks to take on the top spot at DC, overseeing both film and television projects for the brand. This news comes after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has led to some surprising decisions being made at DC, including the shocking cancellation of the studio's Batgirl movie, which was already in post-production but is instead being shelved for a tax write-down. After the Batgirl news was announced, it was confirmed that current DC Films president Walter Hamada wanted to transition out of the role, but would hypothetically be on board through the October release of Black Adam.
