GameStop is planning to distribute stock and pay raises to a number of employees. The brick and mortar workers are getting the boost after the company decided to focus more on their retail efforts under new management. The Wall Street Journal reported on the move and signals a shift away from online commerce in the way that GameStop has pressed over the last few years. All U.S. store leaders will get stocks and the senior store staff will see raises. CEO Matt Furlong said in a memo that the leaders of locations could look forward to up to $21,000 in stock over three payments. With the pandemic raging, the company had to figure out how to adjust to the new climate. A bump from the meme stock phenomenon helped keep the lights on. But, when the organization tried to lean on the idea of NFTs and Crypto, they were reminded of who their core consumers were. Hence the redoubled effort on in-person employees and the shops.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO