Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Wiz Khalifa concert disturbance in lawn at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff confirms that there was not a shooting during the concert Friday evening, but there was a disturbance in the lawn, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 10:28 p.m. a disturbance was reported in section...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
AdWeek

Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
Fox 59

Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1

Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

See over 500 collector cars at 15th Artomobilia in Carmel

The first of a series of classic Indiana car sculptures planned for the 96th Street corridor between White River and Keystone Parkway will be displayed for the first time on Saturday during the 15th annual Artomobilia in the Carmel Arts & Design District. The Marmon Wasp sculpture, designed by artist Arlon Bayliss and built by bo-mar Industries, honors the car that won the first Indianapolis 500 in 1911.
CARMEL, IN
Person
Coleman Hawkins
Person
Wes Montgomery
WISH-TV

Kyle Bloyd

Kyle Bloyd is the digital content manager at WISH-TV. He grew up in Brownsburg and graduated from Brownsburg High School in 2005 before attending Purdue University. After college, he joined WLFI, the CBS affiliate in West Lafayette, as a part-time production assistant. In 2011, he transitioned to the news department as a photographer, shooting features, breaking news and sports. He learned how to produce newscasts in his spare time and began to fill-in as a newscast producer. He was promoted to executive producer/assignment editor in 2013.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Keeping the Faith & Running a Business

On today’s Finding Faith with Randy Ollis, this Indiana woman is keeping the faith in both her business and life. Concetta Thomas, founder and director of First Class Learning Ministry, a pre-k program for kids, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share how faith plays a role in her business and to share sweet letter from her former students.
INDIANA STATE
#Music Festival#Music Industry#Music Scene
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Things To Do In Indianapolis For The Whole Family

Indianapolis is known as the Sports Capital of the World, serving as host to the Indianapolis 500, the Indiana Hoosiers, the Colts, and in 2022, the College Football Playoff National Championship. However, there is more to this city than at first glance. Indy has activities for all types, whether you’re a sports lover, history buff, or nature enthusiast. Staying downtown will save you time, as most of these attractions are easily walkable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Ashley Fowler

Ashley Fowler is a native Hoosier. Originally from Columbus, Ind., Ashley now lives on Indy’s south side with her miniature dachshund, Charlie. She joined WISH-TV in early 2022 after more than five years in the newsroom at WIBC. Ashley is a graduate of the University of Indianapolis with degrees...
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

The Zone: August 26, 2022

WISH-TV is your home for the best high school football coverage in central Indiana as Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Angela Moryan bring you highlights of 22 games from week two of the high school football season in The Zone on Friday, August 26. And after New Palestine’s big win...
NEW PALESTINE, IN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WISH-TV

Scientist Rick Crosslin: Finding Fossils in Indiana

Rick Crosslin, Scientist in Residence for MSD Wayne Township, allowed us to join him on another field trip Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!”. This week he’s talking us along with his class to the west side of Brookville Lake (near Blooming Grove) to an Ordovician Period road cut (350-500 mya).
INDIANA STATE

