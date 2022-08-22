ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy Center Honors Hedgerow Director Marcie Bramucci for ADA Work

Marcie BramucciImage via Leadership Exchange in Arts & Disability 2022 Conference.

Hedgerow Theatre’s Executive Artistic Director Marcie Bramucci was honored by the Kennedy Center’s Office of Accessibility and VSA for bringing accessibility to the theater, writes A.A. Cristi for Broadway World.

Bramucci received the LEAD Community Assets award during the Kennedy Center’s s national Leadership Exchange in Arts and Disability (LEAD) conference.

“She can be an industry example for how senior leadership in organizations can advance disability inclusion. She is a critical Community Asset to the arts accessibility and inclusion industry, the nation, and the world,” said Roger Ideishi, JD, OT/L, FAOTA, who nominated her for the award.

Ideishi is program director for the Occupational Therapy Programs at George Washington University.

Bramucci created spaces and places at Hedgerow where people who are neurodiverse feel welcome and included in the arts.  

In the 2021-22 season, she instituted relaxed and audio-described performances and sensory tours for each production.

In April, Hedgerow partnered with Delaware County Community College Drama Department to co-produce Jewel Walker’s movement-based “Tuesday,” a play without words.

Bramucci is also working to eventually provide captioning for audience members who are deaf or have a hearing loss.

Read more at Broadway World about the work being done by Marcie Bramucci and the Hedgerow Theatre.

