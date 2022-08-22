Roam Fitness Coming to Philadelphia International Airport for Passengers Facing Flight Delays

Image via Roam Fitness.

Long flight delays this summer mean more passengers are using the downtime to get fit at the airport, writes Jen Murphy for The Wall Street Journal.

Now airport gyms are opening, including one proposed for Philadelphia International Airport .

Ty Manegold co-founder and president of Roam Fitness, has opened gyms at several U.S. airports. His company has signed a lease with Philly airport to open a location in Terminal F next year.

A lot of people are getting to the airport early because they’re unsure about the security and check-in situation, then they have extra time to schedule a gym visit before their flight, he said.

The Roam gym at the Baltimore/Washington International Airport has been a help to Virginia Kinkel, a 35-year-old competitive bodybuilder from Washington, D.C..

The gym charges $25 for a day pass to use its equipment. Travelers can also use showers and borrow Lululemon workout clothing and Brooks sneakers for free.

Discovering the gym has actually changed Kinkel’s travel plans.

“I’d drive the extra 15 minutes to fly out of BWI instead of Dulles to be able to get in a purposeful gym workout rather than wander the terminal,” she says.