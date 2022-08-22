ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Watertown News

More Than a Dozen Open Houses Around Watertown

Plenty of properties in Watertown to visit for home buyers this week. 7 Cozy St., $1,099,900 5 bedroom 3 bathroom 3,225 sq. ft. 2 Family, Open House: Sunday, Aug. 28 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM. 32 Whites Ave. #E223, $449,000 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,055 sq. ft. Condo, Open...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown, MA
East Watertown, MA
Watertown, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Five Amazon closures don't affect construction at Greendale Mall, site to open in 2023

WORCESTER – Where Greendale Mall used to be, the excavators’ reverse beeping and heavy whir fills the air around Neponset Street as work on an Amazon distribution center continues, even among upcoming five closures across Eastern Massachusetts.  Amazon spokeswoman Caitlin McLaughlin confirmed that the Worcester site will open as scheduled, although she did not specify when. ...
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

East Providence residents feel the brunt of Tuesday flooding

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday storms left numerous streets in East Providence flooded. East Providence police said in a post they have received “many reports” of vehicles stuck on numerous flooded streets. The police chief said that his department received more than 100 calls for service...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Watertown News

Check Your Precinct Location Postcards, They May be Incorrect

The City of Watertown sent out postcards to residents in precincts that will be voting in a different location from the previous election. However, many of the cards show the incorrect information. The postcards were delivered Wednesday, Aug. 24, and about one-third have the wrong information on them, said Assistant...
WATERTOWN, MA
PhillyBite

Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
CRANSTON, RI
NECN

New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MassLive.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
WRENTHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

