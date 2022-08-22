Read full article on original website
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
The world's deepest shipwreck—a WWII warship found in the Philippine SeaIntrovert boyBoston, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
Watertown News
More Than a Dozen Open Houses Around Watertown
Plenty of properties in Watertown to visit for home buyers this week. 7 Cozy St., $1,099,900 5 bedroom 3 bathroom 3,225 sq. ft. 2 Family, Open House: Sunday, Aug. 28 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM. 32 Whites Ave. #E223, $449,000 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,055 sq. ft. Condo, Open...
Did Billionaire Car Dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. Buy Swansea’s Pleasure Island?
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
Watertown News
Some MBTA Buses Running Less Often Starting Aug. 28, Long Term Planning Survey
Changes to the MBTA schedule and service will begin on Aug. 28, and some routes in Watertown will be impacted. Three bus routes in Watertown — the 70, 71, and 73 buses — will run less often. The changes will impact the 70 (which runs from Waltham to...
Get 3 Table Talk Snack Pies for $1 on Customer Appreciation Day
Table Talk Pies is hosting a Customer Appreciation Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 and offering customers three 4" snack pies for just $1. The offer is available from 9 AM to 5 PM at The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies at 153 Green St. in Worcester. Table Talk snack...
Five Amazon closures don't affect construction at Greendale Mall, site to open in 2023
WORCESTER – Where Greendale Mall used to be, the excavators’ reverse beeping and heavy whir fills the air around Neponset Street as work on an Amazon distribution center continues, even among upcoming five closures across Eastern Massachusetts. Amazon spokeswoman Caitlin McLaughlin confirmed that the Worcester site will open as scheduled, although she did not specify when. ...
ABC6.com
East Providence residents feel the brunt of Tuesday flooding
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday storms left numerous streets in East Providence flooded. East Providence police said in a post they have received “many reports” of vehicles stuck on numerous flooded streets. The police chief said that his department received more than 100 calls for service...
Family learns short-term rental has basement neighbor from TV story
The family booked a short-term rental in Providence thinking they had the whole house. Then they saw a WPRI story about the basement tenant.
Watertown News
Check Your Precinct Location Postcards, They May be Incorrect
The City of Watertown sent out postcards to residents in precincts that will be voting in a different location from the previous election. However, many of the cards show the incorrect information. The postcards were delivered Wednesday, Aug. 24, and about one-third have the wrong information on them, said Assistant...
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
NECN
New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
Turnto10.com
North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
NECN
Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England
Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region. In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike. A fire also broke out at a home on North Beacon Street in Watertown. Authorities are investigating whether lightning was...
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas Station
Massachusetts is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
WBUR
Crowds return to 'Mass. and Cass' area in Boston, months after city dismantles encampment
Back in January, city officials cleared out a large tent encampment in Boston, near the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard. But over the last few months of warmer weather, dozens of people have returned to the area. Officials recently counted more than 160 people congregated on a...
fallriverreporter.com
Court records: Fall River City Council President charged with criminal harassment
The president of the Fall River City Council has been charged. According to court records, Pam Laliberte was charged with Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness on Thursday. The charges stem from an investigation that began in April 2022. As a part of...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Multiple reports of downed trees, power lines and flooded streets after thunderstorms roll across Massachusetts Friday
Severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines and flooded streets as they made their way across Massachusetts Friday. In Boston, a tree was struck by lightening and fell down onto Saxton Street, damaging a minivan. At 3:51 p.m., the Leicester Police Department warned that multiple roads were closed due to...
Outage Map: Check to See Where the Power is Out in Worcester
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is reporting a significant power outage and the City is working closely with National Grid to restore power as soon as possible. A power outage map is available here from National Grid. According to National Grid, as of 7 PM on Tuesday, nearly 2,300...
