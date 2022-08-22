ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Deadly Rowan County campfire is under investigation: Sheriff

By Jesse Ullmann
 5 days ago

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in Rowan County after a man died in a campfire, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night on St. Peters Church Road. Deputies said 57-year-old Michael Kitchke, who lived at the address, had died due to a campfire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

