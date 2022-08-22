Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Two Elvis Tribute Artists In Paris Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–No, you’re not seeing double. Music lovers will have a choice between two Elvis tribute artists Saturday night in Paris. Riley Jenkins of Paris will be performing at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at the Henry County. He will perform his free concert inside the Commercial Building on the fairgrounds.
radionwtn.com
“Jubilation Jazz” At First Baptist Church Sunday
Paris, Tenn.–First Baptist Church in Paris celebrates 100 years of worship in May of 2023 and will be hosting a series of concerts to commemorate the anniversary. Church Music Director Jeremy O’Neil said they are hosting “Jubilation Jazz”, a Big Band Orchestra from Arkansas on Sunday, August 28.
radionwtn.com
J.F. “Frank” Barnhill
J.F. “Frank” Barnhill, 82, of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. Frank was born Sunday, June 30, 1940, in the Old 23rd District of Henry County, Tennessee, to the late Travis Franklin Barnhill and the late Daisy Grathwell Barnhill. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, Roy Franklin Barnhill; and one brother, J.C. Barnhill.
radionwtn.com
Clarence Raymond Denton
Clarence Raymond Denton, 74, of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center. Raymond was born Thursday, May 20, 1948, in Woodlawn, Tennesssee, to the late Willie Denton and the late Mary Ballinger Denton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one daughter: Angela “Angie” Denton; two sisters: Mary Phillips and Marie Phillips; and one brother: Leonard Denton.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Patriots In Tough Loss To Beech
Paris, Tenn.–It was a tough loss for the Henry County Patriots Friday night, losing to Beech by a score of 26-21. There was one bright moment, as #2 Ryan Damron broke the record for most passing TDs in Henry County High School history. It was also ‘Red, White and Blue Night’ sponsored by the Woodmen of the World, whose members presented a giant flag which was spread across the field before the game. (Janet Richardson photo).
radionwtn.com
Red, White & Blue Night At Patriot Stadium Friday
Paris, Tenn. –The residents of Henry County are invited to join in a special American flag. presentation on August 26 th prior to the Henry County vs Beech football game. This presentation is. part of celebrating the Woodmen Life Red, White & Blue program. When: August 26, 2022/ 6:30...
WBTM
God’s Pit Crew Completes Home Building Projects in Kentucky and Tennessee
Teams of volunteers from God’s Pit Crew recently completed a monumental task. Building three homes in three weeks for families whose lives were uprooted by tornadoes that hit Kentucky and Tennessee late last year. In a press release from God’s Pit Crew, “The new homes are being provided for free, furnished, and decorated. Our volunteers and staff began construction on Monday, August 8th at the rebuilding sites in Benton, Kentucky, Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and Dresden, Tennessee.” The first home was revealed Wednesday with the others being turned over to their new owners in the next week. God’s Pit Crew Founder/President Randy Johnson says, “We are overjoyed to provide these homes for these three families. Our volunteers put so much love into every moment of the work rebuilding them. We are so grateful to our amazing volunteers and to our wonderful donors who make all this possible.”
radionwtn.com
Landry Flowers & Banks, Tina Proctor & Athena Big Winners At Pet Show
Paris, Tenn.–Landry Flowers and her dog Banks won Best of Show in the juvenile division at the annual Henry County Fair Pet Show Tuesday night. Tina Proctor and Athena won in the adult category. Our own Lance Pierce was the emcee for the show, which was held at the...
radionwtn.com
UCES 4th Graders Get Special Visit While Studying 9-11
Union City, Tenn.–Students in the Union City School System are paying tribute to fallen heroes and encouraging current ones. In conjunction with Discovery Park of America, students in all grades either have or are currently making posters to encourage First Responders during the annual 9-11 Stair Climb – scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 at DPA.
radionwtn.com
Bicentennial Celebrated At Henry County Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Miss D’s Kitchen was serving up cornbread, beans, and collard greens Wednesday night during the Bicentennial Celebration at the Henry County Fairgrounds. It was another big night at the fair, with farm family activities, live music from local musicians, programs on Henry County’s smaller communities, old-fashioned story-telling, whittling, wagon rides, tours of the restored 1927 Paris Fire Department’s LeFrance fire truck and much more. In photo, Donna and Bobby Milam with their spread of a good, old-style meal for everyone to enjoy. (Photo courtesy of Miss D’s).
radionwtn.com
WENK’s David Robey Honored At Obion Co. Fair
Union City, Tenn.–Long-time WENK Morning Show Host David Robey was honored Thursday night at the Obion County Fair. Robey has been the host for 40 years and has been in radio for 50. Robey visited with numerous long-time listeners at the WENK & FROGGY booth at the fair. All...
radionwtn.com
Deanna Chappell Named Pride Of Obion County
Union City, Tenn. – Deanna Chappell of Troy, Tennessee has been voted Obion County Fall Fest’s Pride of Obion County. Chappell is a graduate of Dresden High School and The University of Tennessee at Martin. She is a former teacher who spent much of her career in Troy....
radionwtn.com
Saving The Family Pets With Oxygen
Dresden, Tenn.–Dresden Firefighters saved the family pets, even utilizing pet oxygen masks to revive them, after a structure fire Tuesday. The Dresden Fire Department was called to the structure fire on Maple Street Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival heavy smoke and some flames were showing from the second story. Personnel...
radionwtn.com
Holt Speaks Of Importance Of Farming, Forestry To State
Paris, Tenn.–Assistant State Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Holt was the guest speaker for Thursday’s Paris Rotary Club meeting at the Henry County Fairgrounds. Holt hails from Weakley County and is a former State Representative. He said agriculture is the leading industry in Tennessee, producing $81 billion a year....
wkdzradio.com
Additional Superloads To Move Along I-24 In The Region
Motorists need to be alert for a slow-moving specialized hauler that plans to move additional superloads along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties about every other day over the next two weeks. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the first superload...
radionwtn.com
Full House On Hand For Henry Co. Junior Livestock Sale
Paris, Tenn.–There was a full house and a busy show ring at Thursday night’s annual Henry County Fair Junior Livestock Sale. A total 94 livestock–steer, hogs, lambs and goats–were auctioned off and the mild weather lent itself to a large crowd inside the Livestock Barn. The sale also was televised on Facebook Live thanks to the Henry County Fair and was broadcast on our radio station WLZK.
radionwtn.com
Henry County, Union City Games Livestreamed Tonight
Our stations will be livestreaming the Henry County Patriots and Union City Golden Tornadoes games tonight. The Henry County games will be shown on Facebook Live, on our website at RadioNWTN.com and on the WLZK Youtube channel. The games will be livestreamed on our Facebook page at WHNY/WLZK. Here is...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Junior Livestock Sale New Record At $425,038.15
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Fair Junior Livestock Sale broke records this year, with the grand total raised of $425,038.15. In making the announcement Saturday night, fair oficials said, “We’ve had a RECORD-BREAKING YEAR for our Junior Livestock Auction! Thank you, Buyers, for supporting the Youth of Henry County!”
wpsdlocal6.com
Greenfield player makes miraculous recovery after heart stops
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — What happened last Friday night in Greenfield, Tennessee, was nothing short of a miracle. With two minutes left in Greenfield’s game against South Fulton, senior Blake Rodehaver collapsed on the sidelines. “I remember I came to the sideline, and I looked at the coach and...
