Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—–A close contest between the Rugby Panthers and Carrington Cardinals was decided by a 95 yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Macen Heisler with 10:29 to play in the game. Carrington took the lead moments before on a Logan Weninger 7 yard touchdown run with 10:47 to go and Jack Paulson added the extra point from 28 yards out after a 15 yard penalty to give the Cardinals their first and only lead of the night.

CARRINGTON, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO