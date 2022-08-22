Read full article on original website
Jimmies Win 75th Edition of the Paint Bucket Game
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A rivalry unlike any other in North Dakota ended with an overtime walk-off touchdown as the University of Jamestown defeated Valley City State University 27-24 in OT in the 75th edition of the Paint Bucket Game. The Jimmies took a 14-0 lead into the halftime...
Blue Jays Take Down GF Red River to Begin 2022 Football Year
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – It wasn’t always pretty on Friday night at Hansen Stadium, but the #1 ranked Jamestown Blue Jays took down #4 Grand Forks Red River 28-12 to open up the 2022 season. Payton Hochhalter finished with three touchdowns through the air and used his legs...
No. 2 Jimmies Take Down No. 13 Montana Tech in Five
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (jimmiepride.com) — The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team won its fourth straight match, defeating No. 13 Montana Tech in five sets Thursday at the Electric City Invite. Set scores were 25-23, 19-25, 18-25, 27-25, 15-11. Jamestown improves to 4-1 on the season while Montana Tech falls to 3-2.
Cardinals Fall To Rugby 12-7
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—–A close contest between the Rugby Panthers and Carrington Cardinals was decided by a 95 yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Macen Heisler with 10:29 to play in the game. Carrington took the lead moments before on a Logan Weninger 7 yard touchdown run with 10:47 to go and Jack Paulson added the extra point from 28 yards out after a 15 yard penalty to give the Cardinals their first and only lead of the night.
Jamestown Parks & Rec Ramping Up Fall Activities
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – With the school year officially underway in Jamestown, the Parks & Recreation Department is focused on organizing and preparing their fall and winter offerings. Executive Director Amy Walters says the first of these is their grades 1-4 youth sport programs with the addition of their...
Jacquetta Stricklin
Jacquetta Stricklin, age 95, of Valley City, ND, died Wednesday, August 24 th at SMP Health – St. Raphael in Valley City. A memorial service for Jacquetta will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home, and online guestbook is available at www.lerudmathias.com.
Public Works Committee Receives Lime Press Update
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Water Superintendent Joe Rowell provided an update on the lime press issue for the city Thursday. In July, Rowell informed the city that both of their filter presses had brokedown and were inoperable. In the interim, the department was using three lagoons as they reroute the lime byproduct, where capacity could become an issue.
Mosquito Fogging in NW & NE Jamestown Thursday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Thursday, August 25, City crews will be finishing mosquito fogging the Northeast (NE) and begin the Northwest (NW) sections of the city, as well as the Hill Crest Golf Course. Fogging will begin at approximately 8:00 P.M. and continue until finished. Parents are advised to...
Storage Unit Fire in SW Jamestown Thursday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown City Fire Department was called to a storage unit fire in SW Jamestown Thursday evening. The unit is located along 4th Ave. SW. Crews arrived to the unit fully engulfed just before 6:30 PM on Aug. 25. “All firefighters are not in the...
Thursday Storage Fire Deemed Accidental
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A storage unit fire Thursday evening in Jamestown has been deemed accidental. The Jamestown Fire Department was called after 6 PM to a unit on fire at Richlyn Self Storage along Louis Lamoure Ln. Thursday, Aug. 25th. Fire Lt. Sheldon Mohr provided the latest update on Friday.
Board Approves Decision for Possible Dollar General
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A decision Wednesday by the Jamestown Board of Adjustment is the next step towards a possible Dollar General in the city. Dollar General Corp. requested a reduction in parking spaces from 71 to 60 for a new store at 424 4th Ave. NE. “At this...
Fire & Police Committee Approves Vehicle Purchases
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Fire & Police Committee heard a request from Police Chief Scott Edinger regarding the purchase of four vehicles in 2023. Chief Edinger says they budgeted $210,000 for all four Ford Explorer vehicles. Edinger says for the four vehicle order and purchase through RM...
