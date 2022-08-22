ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Spanish tapas restaurant opens in Paso Robles

By Reporter Sadie Mae Mace
 5 days ago
Verduras en Nogada.

Junction offers an extensive tapas and drinks menu

Junction, located in the Paso Robles Downtown Train Station, is the newest spot in town to grab Spanish tapas with a Latin twist, enjoy drinks from local and abroad breweries and wineries, and spend time with friends and family.

Owners and husband and wife duo Nick and Ingrid Holguin, who also own locally renowned mobile food truck and catering business The Patio Kitchen, aim to create a gathering space for the community.

“One of the most important things is we created this space as a reflection of our home and we made it to cater to the local community. We want people to come and stay for a while and be part of the experience. It’s geared towards the local community…we have some great parking, great access, and are planning on implementing some music programs. It’s going to be a real community space,” said chef Nick Holguin, who notes that Junction is partnering with Stilson Cellars for the AWARE Charity Benefit, with all proceeds going to the National Alliance on Mental Illness SLO, on Sept. 1 at the restaurant.

Junction opened on July 1 and offers a range of tapas that are perfect for a light afternoon dish or dinner meal; just a few options include Albóndigas en Pimentón, which are beef and pork meatballs in a smoked paprika tomato sauce, Camarones Borrachos, a tasty and spicy sauteed shrimp meal, and Verduras en Nogada, a seared vegetable mix with jalapenos and a walnut sauce. One of the most popular dishes are the empanadas, which rotate weekly and often sell out. About half of the dishes on the menu are influenced by Spanish cuisine, while the other half is Latin American, such as Chilean, Peruvian, and Argentinian. Holguin notes that around 95 percent of the menu is unique to Junction and does not exist in other dining spots in the community.

Ensaladilla.

In addition, there are plenty of drink options to accompany tapas for the table. Along with local wines from Adelaida and Derby, one of the most popular wines is the sparkling and dry Segura Viudas Cava Brut from Spain. The Estrella Damm Lager beer from Barcelona is also a local favorite; beer from Silva Brewing Co. and Firestone Walker is also carried. Classic cocktails are available, such as Margaritas and Mojitos.

Junction is open daily for happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The dining room is open Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call (805) 221 – 5865 or visit thepatiokitchen.com. Junction is located at 710 Pine Street in Paso Robles.

