ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Open for Business: SEPTA Cuts Ribbon on Wawa Station

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37HyUI_0hQWntEi00
Image via Pete Bannan, MediaNews Group.

A ribbon cutting at the new Wawa regional rail station Thursday launched the inaugural “Hoagie-Wrapped” train ride from Wawa to Elwyn, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times.

State, federal, county and municipal officials joined SEPTA and Wawa officials in officially opening the new station.

SEPTA hopes the restoration of more than 3.5 miles of track from Elwyn will service an increasing ridership in that part of Delaware County.

Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens described the station opening as a historic event for Wawa, Delco, and the region.

 “We couldn’t be happier to have it here, right in the neighborhood, right next to our dairy, right next to our corporate office,” Gheysens said.

In the past, a horse and wagon brought milk from the Wawa dairy to the old Baltimore Central Junction Station at the same location for distribution throughout Philadelphia.

The new station is ADA accessible and has parking for 600 cars. There will be 19 inbound and 21 daily outbound trains stopping at the station.

It will also connect to a Chester Creek biking and walking trail giving access to the station by bike for half of Middletown’s residents.

Read more at the Daily Times about the official opening of the Wawa station.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead

July 29 (UPI) -- A tractor crashed causing the death of at least four people in Pennsylvania on Friday including a woman and three children, state police said. An older-model farm tractor was pulling a flatbed, open utility trailer with at least 12 people riding in the trailer around 11 a.m. on Furnace Road in York County when the driver went off the road, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
MANHEIM, PA
CBS Philly

Bride left without wedding venue, half of deposit after Bucks County restaurant suddenly closes

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is working to get results for a bride left without a wedding venue and half of her deposit -- more than $4,000. The frustrating ordeal began when a Bucks County restaurant suddenly closed without explanation.Water's Edge is still closed Monday night more than a week after the bride learned her wedding would have to happen somewhere else. She says she called the owner several times with no response. Now, she's worried she is never going to get her money back, and may even have to cancel her wedding. "I went to make my last payment and I...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
DELAWARE STATE
Travel Maven

These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Septa#Middletown#Wawa Station#Medianews Group#The Daily Times#Ada
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware

If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
DELCO.Today

Work Begins on Chester Riverfront Redevelopment

An artist rendering of the proposed Chester waterfront redevelopmentImage via the Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County. Green infrastructure and streetscaping have started to show up in the neighborhoods of Subaru Park as work gets underway on the Chester riverfront via the Chester Waterfront Master Plan, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Axios Philadelphia

Philly's biggest eyesores, according to readers

While Philly has plenty of world-class architecture and historical charm, it also has its share of flops and fails. State of play: We asked readers to call out the worst offenders in the City of Brotherly Love and they delivered. Yes, but: No clear consensus emerged. Readers spread their disdain throughout the city.Here are a few of our favorite answers:25th Street Viaduct in South Philly The 25th Street Viaduct in South Philly. Photo courtesy of Google MapsThis eyesore is not only crumbling and dangerous but it's a magnet for illegal dumping. The hulking railroad bridge stretches over a mile and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Oil sheen in Delaware River may come from sewer, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of people want to know what is in the water in the Delaware River. An oil sheen popped up Tuesday near the old Festival Pier.CBS3 checked with the water department and they say the oil may have come from a nearby sewer.They are working to fix the problem.The Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant is upstream from the oil sheen and they are keeping an eye on it to make sure the city's drinking water stays safe.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stone Cape Cod Home Glen Mills

A fabulous Cape Cod-style home on 6.22 gorgeous acres at Hog’s Breath, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, is available for sale in Glen Mills. Nestled in a bucolic country setting, this property – known as Hog’s Breath – also boasts luscious gardens, a springhouse, spring-fed pond, and a four-stall barn with a 100-bale hayloft. Its elevated position also offers breathtaking views of Glen Mills.
GLEN MILLS, PA
DELCO.Today

Watch Media Borough Evolve Over Time, Then Hang It on Your Wall

Interested in Media Borough’s history and looking for an interactive tour? There are floating maps for that, writes Jason Nark for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Kevin and Megan Langdon have combined digital and printed maps of small Pennsylvania towns with their business, Floating Maps. The printed maps can be used...
MEDIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy