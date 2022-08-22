Open for Business: SEPTA Cuts Ribbon on Wawa Station

Image via Pete Bannan, MediaNews Group.

A ribbon cutting at the new Wawa regional rail station Thursday launched the inaugural “Hoagie-Wrapped” train ride from Wawa to Elwyn, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times.

State, federal, county and municipal officials joined SEPTA and Wawa officials in officially opening the new station.

SEPTA hopes the restoration of more than 3.5 miles of track from Elwyn will service an increasing ridership in that part of Delaware County.

Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens described the station opening as a historic event for Wawa, Delco, and the region.

“We couldn’t be happier to have it here, right in the neighborhood, right next to our dairy, right next to our corporate office,” Gheysens said.

In the past, a horse and wagon brought milk from the Wawa dairy to the old Baltimore Central Junction Station at the same location for distribution throughout Philadelphia.

The new station is ADA accessible and has parking for 600 cars. There will be 19 inbound and 21 daily outbound trains stopping at the station.

It will also connect to a Chester Creek biking and walking trail giving access to the station by bike for half of Middletown’s residents.