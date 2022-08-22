ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew D Thompson
5d ago

I agree with piloting new "programs" as long as there is a reasonable hard measurement of their success. Not just a feeling or emotional success.

State aims to rein in Minneapolis police

For the past several months, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights has connected with community members over how best to rein in the patterns of racism and sexism it found in the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), the subject of a two-year investigation. Both the City of Minneapolis and the Department...
Minneapolis residents push back on MPD drone policy

A Minneapolis Police Department plan to create a drone program drew criticism from most residents testifying at a public hearing on Wednesday afternoon. Police told members of the Minneapolis City Council that the drones would not be used in surveillance, but would be used to help coordinate law enforcement responses during emergencies.
U of M will again begin contracting with MPD for events, reversing previous stance

The University of Minnesota will begin contracting with Minneapolis police for events again, reversing a decision it made two years ago in the wake of George Floyd's murder. In a Wednesday announcement, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel said that the school will take an “evaluative, phased approach” to working with the Minneapolis Police Department again at events, including contracting off-duty officers to provide security at Gopher football games.
Man with rifle arrested after robbery at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A man with a rifle was arrested at the Mall of America on Friday after what police said was an armed robbery, just three weeks after the mall was locked down after shots were fired near a store. The mall said in a statement that...
Carjacking gang member sentenced in Minn.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A suburban Minneapolis man is the fifth of six people facing federal prison time for a string of armed carjackings in 2020 and 2021. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Isaiah Alstad of Columbia Heights received a sentence of just over nine years after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Court documents say he was a member of the ‘Top 5’ street gang.
Career Minnesota Criminal Sentenced for Gun Crime

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was caught with a firearm during an arrest related to a shooting investigation. 33-year-old Romelle Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an Armed...
Minneapolis Police Department moves forward with plan to use drones

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Police Department is moving forward with plans to use drones to improve public safety. State law gives law enforcement agencies specific rules to follow when using drones. One of them requires a public hearing, which took place Wednesday at City Hall.MPD estimates the drones will cost taxpayers about $30,000-$40,000. That's expensive, but not as much as helicopters – which costs thousands of dollars per hour to operate. So affordability is a factor but it's also maneuverability. WEB EXTRA: Minneapolis Police discuss drone programDrones can fly up to 400 feet, go in between buildings, streets and alleys, and...
Minneapolis Police Department plans to purchase drones

The Minneapolis Police Department wants to buy drones for law enforcement and training purposes. A public hearing on its draft drone policy is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. State law already allows law enforcement in the state — including MPD — to use drones with warrants and additional privacy protections....
Two arrested at Harvestview apartments

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police were called to Harvestview apartments in NW Rochester twice Wednesday night, and made two arrests. At about 7 p.m., officers received a call about a fight at the apartment complex on 5340 56th St. NW, Rochester. Lt. Thomas Faudskar with the Rochester Police...
Police: Man who robbed Mall of America with loaded AR-15-style rifle has no criminal history

Authorities in Bloomington say a Woodbury man who robbed Mall of America on Friday with a loaded AR-15-style rifle had a valid permit to carry and no criminal history. During a press conference Friday afternoon, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges commended mall security and police for their quick work in arresting the suspect without incident. There were no injuries reported.
Security team tackles suspect after armed robbery at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A Mall of America security team tackled an armed suspect Friday afternoon after he swiped a toy from a kiosk and attempted to rob athletic jerseys from a hat store.  Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said that the suspect, identified as a 28-year-old Woodbury man, was apprehended after someone noticed him walking inside the mall with an "AR-15-style rifle" and called security. A team quickly responded, cleared the immediate area and apprehended the man outside the Lids store. According to Hodges, the mall was not immediately put into lockdown as authorities did not want to...
Attending law school from behind prison bars

Innovative new initiative could become national model. It’s been over a week since Maureen Onyelobi and Jeffery L. Young started their pursuit of a Juris Doctorate degree from Mitchell Hamline School of Law. These two are just like the other law students at their school—they took their LSAT exam, applied to school, and are attending their classes. The only difference is, Onyelobi and Young are both currently in state prisons.
Hennepin jury convicts Jerry Westrom in cold case killing

A Hennepin County jury found Jerry Westrom guilty Thursday in the 1993 murder of Jeanne Ann Childs. The jury deliberated for approximately two hours following closing arguments by the prosecution and defense attorneys. Investigators reopened the cold case and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent old DNA samples to...
Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

One man is dead and another remains hospitalized Wednesday following a late-night Tuesday crash at E. 38th St. and Portland Ave. in south Minneapolis. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m., according to Minneapolis Police Department, which says responding officers arrived at the scene to find bystanders attempting to put out a fire in one of the vehicles, while the drivers of each vehicle were both unconscious.
Students, U of M pleased with Biden loan cancellation

For the Strib John Reinan and Ryan Faircloth report, “Some 63% of people graduating from Minnesota schools with a bachelor’s degree in 2021 had loans, with a median debt of just under $24,000. For those getting associate degrees from Minnesota schools, 52% graduated with loans, carrying a median debt of just over $15,000. Mari Sitner, who graduated in 2021 from Emerson College in Boston, received a Pell Grant and left school with about $17,000 in debt. The program will wipe out her debt, a blessing for Sitner, who is working as a barista in Uptown Minneapolis and managing a fledgling theater company she founded, Bad Mouth Theatre Co. of St. Paul. … University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel said in a statement the student debt decision was ‘great news’ and ‘lines up with the university’s work’, noting the U’s new tuition-free programs for enrolled tribal members and students whose families make less than $50,000 annually.”
