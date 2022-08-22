ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why ‘Performing Wasn’t Enjoyable’ for Dee Snider

Dee Snider looked back at the early period when he didn’t enjoy fronting Twisted Sister, saying his attitude was responsible for the feeling. In a recent interview with Classic Rock, he discussed what he had learned during the difficult periods of his career and why music was no longer the main part of it.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Best Song From Every Black Keys Album

The Black Keys have delivered many incendiary tracks in a career spanning more than two decades. Singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney emerged from Akron, Ohio shortly after the turn of the millennium, proudly wearing their influences on their sleeves. By blending of classic rock, garage rock and blues,...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kirk Hammett Laments Metallica’s Slow Album Progress

Kirk Hammett lamented Metallica’s slow progress when it comes to making albums, with the band having released 10 titles during their 40-year existence. Their most recent title, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, arrived almost six years ago, and there had been an eight-year gap between that record and the previous one, Death Magnetic. Band members have discussed the concept of increasing the pace, but it hasn’t happened.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Benatar
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Nikki Sixx’s ‘Heroin Diaries’ Spawned a New Band and Album

Writing about his heroin addiction inadvertently led Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx to another musical habit. Six years after the release of the band's best-selling 2001 memoir The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band in 2001, Sixx decided to dig a little deeper into his own story with The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star. The 432-page book, which became also a New York Times best seller, is a graphic and harrowing account of 12 months — from Christmas 1986 to Christmas 1987 — that Sixx spent in the grip of a near-fatal heroin addiction, culminating in an overdose on Dec. 23, 1987.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

‘Saturday Night Live”s Original Cast: Where Are They Now?

A lot has changed since Saturday Night Live’s first episode aired on Oct. 11, 1975. For one thing, the show was then called NBC’s Saturday Night since sports broadcaster Howard Cosell, of all people, had snapped up producer Lorne Michaels’ first choice of name for his mercifully short-lived comedy-variety show on ABC, Howard Cosell’s Saturday Night Live. And, looking over the overstuffed rosters of cast members and featured players in recent seasons, it’s startling to think that this groundbreaking, culturally defining 90-minute sketch show was initially performed by only seven people.
TV & VIDEOS
Ultimate Classic Rock

Melvins Announce New Album ‘Bad Mood Rising’

Melvins have announced a new album named Bad Mood Rising and released a limited-edition handmade vinyl version that sold out almost instantly. The six-track follow-up to Five Legged Dog – their second LP of 2021 and their first fully acoustic work – became available on Sunday as a handmade blood-orange vinyl record. Blue and mint editions will go on sale on Aug. 21, with factory vinyl and CD versions reportedly set to follow on Sept. 9.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Songwriting#Spyder
Ultimate Classic Rock

Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour Pulling $5 Million Per Show

Motley Crue and Def Leppard's co-headlining Stadium Tour finally kicked off this summer after two years of COVID-related delays, and unsurprisingly, it's proven to be a box office smash. The big-haired bacchanal — which also features Poison, Joan Jett and newcomers Classless Act — has grossed an average of $4.9...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

55 Years Ago: Big Brother and the Holding Company Release Debut LP

For many aspiring rock bands, signing a record deal is a dream come true. For Big Brother & the Holding Company, it was more a matter of fiscal necessity. In September 1966, the San Francisco band - which included guitarists Sam Andrew and James Gurley, bassist Peter Albin, drummer Dave Getz and singer Janis Joplin - found themselves stranded in Chicago. Even though they were paid for some performances at Mother Blues, there wasn't enough money for plane tickets back to California. Bob Shad of the California-based independent record label Mainstream Records offered a solution: Sign a contract to make the money. Up until that point, Mainstream produced jazz albums. Big Brother & the Holding Company would be the label's first rock act.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ultimate Classic Rock

How ‘Hangman Jury’ Helped Aerosmith Bridge Their Career Gap

Aerosmith scaled the charts with a vengeance with their career-rejuvenating, multiplatinum 1987 album Permanent Vacation. But before glossy pop-rockers like "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)" and mega-ballads like "Angel" put them back on top, the bluesy "Hangman Jury" helped bridge the gap between Aerosmith's raucous mid-'70s heyday and their new chapter as MTV golden boys.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Dave Davies Believes the Kinks’ ‘Lola’ Is ‘Very Topical Now’

It’s been decades since the Kinks notched a Top 10 hit with “Lola,” but Dave Davies believes the song is more relevant than ever. The 1970 single was controversial upon release because of lyrical content which detailed the narrator’s romantic encounter with what was presumed to be a drag queen or transgender individual. Some stations refused to play “Lola,” while others faded the ending before the Kinks’ gender reveal.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Robert Fripp’s Tip for Breaking Up a Band

King Crimson stalwart Robert Fripp looked back on the challenges of songwriting with other musicians, and picked out an easy way to break up a lineup. “With Crimson [songwriting] was an open form of engagement, which has always been complex, always problematic and always very demanding,” Fripp explained in a new interview with Guitar World. “If you would like a band to break up, have writing rehearsals. What you do when you hit that problem is you get on the road. Then you introduce an audience into the situation, music comes to life and you’ll keep going.”
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy