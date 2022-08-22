Read full article on original website
Why ‘Performing Wasn’t Enjoyable’ for Dee Snider
Dee Snider looked back at the early period when he didn’t enjoy fronting Twisted Sister, saying his attitude was responsible for the feeling. In a recent interview with Classic Rock, he discussed what he had learned during the difficult periods of his career and why music was no longer the main part of it.
The Best Song From Every Black Keys Album
The Black Keys have delivered many incendiary tracks in a career spanning more than two decades. Singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney emerged from Akron, Ohio shortly after the turn of the millennium, proudly wearing their influences on their sleeves. By blending of classic rock, garage rock and blues,...
Kirk Hammett Laments Metallica’s Slow Album Progress
Kirk Hammett lamented Metallica’s slow progress when it comes to making albums, with the band having released 10 titles during their 40-year existence. Their most recent title, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, arrived almost six years ago, and there had been an eight-year gap between that record and the previous one, Death Magnetic. Band members have discussed the concept of increasing the pace, but it hasn’t happened.
Listen to First Single From Billy Idol’s New EP ‘The Cage’
Billy Idol has announced a new EP, The Cage. The four-track record will be released on Sept. 23 and will be available in CD and vinyl formats, including a limited-edition red vinyl. Idol has unveiled the EP's title track with a new video. You can watch the video and see the EP's track listing below.
How Nikki Sixx’s ‘Heroin Diaries’ Spawned a New Band and Album
Writing about his heroin addiction inadvertently led Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx to another musical habit. Six years after the release of the band's best-selling 2001 memoir The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band in 2001, Sixx decided to dig a little deeper into his own story with The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star. The 432-page book, which became also a New York Times best seller, is a graphic and harrowing account of 12 months — from Christmas 1986 to Christmas 1987 — that Sixx spent in the grip of a near-fatal heroin addiction, culminating in an overdose on Dec. 23, 1987.
‘Saturday Night Live”s Original Cast: Where Are They Now?
A lot has changed since Saturday Night Live’s first episode aired on Oct. 11, 1975. For one thing, the show was then called NBC’s Saturday Night since sports broadcaster Howard Cosell, of all people, had snapped up producer Lorne Michaels’ first choice of name for his mercifully short-lived comedy-variety show on ABC, Howard Cosell’s Saturday Night Live. And, looking over the overstuffed rosters of cast members and featured players in recent seasons, it’s startling to think that this groundbreaking, culturally defining 90-minute sketch show was initially performed by only seven people.
Robert Plant Told Alison Krauss of Song That ‘Embarrassed’ Him
Robert Plant said he once told Alison Krauss that he felt “embarrassed” about Led Zeppelin's song “The Battle of Evermore,” and she offered him a different perspective on it. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, he laughed about having involved “one or two too many,...
Melvins Announce New Album ‘Bad Mood Rising’
Melvins have announced a new album named Bad Mood Rising and released a limited-edition handmade vinyl version that sold out almost instantly. The six-track follow-up to Five Legged Dog – their second LP of 2021 and their first fully acoustic work – became available on Sunday as a handmade blood-orange vinyl record. Blue and mint editions will go on sale on Aug. 21, with factory vinyl and CD versions reportedly set to follow on Sept. 9.
Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour Pulling $5 Million Per Show
Motley Crue and Def Leppard's co-headlining Stadium Tour finally kicked off this summer after two years of COVID-related delays, and unsurprisingly, it's proven to be a box office smash. The big-haired bacchanal — which also features Poison, Joan Jett and newcomers Classless Act — has grossed an average of $4.9...
55 Years Ago: Big Brother and the Holding Company Release Debut LP
For many aspiring rock bands, signing a record deal is a dream come true. For Big Brother & the Holding Company, it was more a matter of fiscal necessity. In September 1966, the San Francisco band - which included guitarists Sam Andrew and James Gurley, bassist Peter Albin, drummer Dave Getz and singer Janis Joplin - found themselves stranded in Chicago. Even though they were paid for some performances at Mother Blues, there wasn't enough money for plane tickets back to California. Bob Shad of the California-based independent record label Mainstream Records offered a solution: Sign a contract to make the money. Up until that point, Mainstream produced jazz albums. Big Brother & the Holding Company would be the label's first rock act.
Listen to Unheard Demo of Lou Reed’s ‘Men of Good Fortune’
A previously unreleased demo of a Lou Reed song called "Men of Good Fortune" has been released. The track will appear on Words & Music, May 1965, the first installment of the upcoming Lou Reed Archive Series, which comes out on Sept. 16. Even though Reed would later include a...
Bret Michaels on the End of Glam Metal: ‘I Blame Nobody’
Even though grunge is regarded as the music that brought glam metal’s popularity to an end, Poison's Bret Michaels doesn’t hold a grudge toward any of the genre’s artists. "Grunge was great," the singer declared during a recent interview with AZ Central. "We used Nirvana's director, Sam...
How ‘Hangman Jury’ Helped Aerosmith Bridge Their Career Gap
Aerosmith scaled the charts with a vengeance with their career-rejuvenating, multiplatinum 1987 album Permanent Vacation. But before glossy pop-rockers like "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)" and mega-ballads like "Angel" put them back on top, the bluesy "Hangman Jury" helped bridge the gap between Aerosmith's raucous mid-'70s heyday and their new chapter as MTV golden boys.
Why Dave Davies Believes the Kinks’ ‘Lola’ Is ‘Very Topical Now’
It’s been decades since the Kinks notched a Top 10 hit with “Lola,” but Dave Davies believes the song is more relevant than ever. The 1970 single was controversial upon release because of lyrical content which detailed the narrator’s romantic encounter with what was presumed to be a drag queen or transgender individual. Some stations refused to play “Lola,” while others faded the ending before the Kinks’ gender reveal.
When Four Teenage Girls Surprised the Beatles in a Helicopter
Dedicated fans will go to great lengths to meet their favorite rock stars, staking out hotels, restaurants and backstage doorways to catch a glimpse. A group of teenage girls took things even further on Aug. 25, 1965, when they rented a helicopter to get close to the Beatles. The band...
How Motley Crue Dismantled the Lord’s Prayer for ‘Wild Side’
Organized religion was not high on Motley Crue's list of priorities by the time they released their fourth album, Girls, Girls, Girls — but Nikki Sixx did receive some divine inspiration for the album's second single, "Wild Side." By his own account, the bassist had transitioned to part-time musician...
50 Years Ago: The Band Boldly Reshapes With ‘Rock of Ages’
The Band's initial live release was an offhanded overhaul, rather than an attempt to simply replicate their catalog. Issued on Aug. 15, 1972, the brass-laced Rock of Ages would become a showcase for a group pushing itself musically and creatively. Credit New Orleans soul Svengali Allen Toussaint, who wrote arrangements...
Robert Fripp’s Tip for Breaking Up a Band
King Crimson stalwart Robert Fripp looked back on the challenges of songwriting with other musicians, and picked out an easy way to break up a lineup. “With Crimson [songwriting] was an open form of engagement, which has always been complex, always problematic and always very demanding,” Fripp explained in a new interview with Guitar World. “If you would like a band to break up, have writing rehearsals. What you do when you hit that problem is you get on the road. Then you introduce an audience into the situation, music comes to life and you’ll keep going.”
45 Years Ago: Eric Carmen Somehow Completes a Deeply Personal Masterpiece
Late 1976 found Eric Carmen in a position most only dream of, despite the breakup of his band Raspberries. Now free to pursue a solo career, his 1975 self-titled debut had gone gold on the backs of two hit singles: the immortal "All By Myself" and its follow-up, "Never Gonna Fall in Love Again."
Matt Sorum Regrets Collapse of Velvet Revolver’s Stay-Clean Pact
Matt Sorum said Velvet Revolver started by taking a lesson from Aerosmith, and he expressed regret that the Guns N’ Roses offshoot wasn't able to stick to their agreement. Formed in 2002 by Sorum, Slash and Duff McKagan, and featuring singer Scott Weiland, the supergroup secured acclaim quickly but wasn’t able to maintain it.
