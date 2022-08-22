Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a Decade
U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez of Texas has "defied property tax law" for nearly a decade by claiming two homestead exemptions. 54-year-old Democrat Gonzalez represents Texas's 15th District in the United States House of Representatives. He was first elected in 2017.
Biden administration begins closing Arizona border wall gaps after pledging to not build 'another foot'
(The Center Square) – The Department of Homeland Security has begun to close gaps in a border wall in Arizona after President Joe Biden pledged in January 2021 to not build “another foot.”. DHS says it plans to complete the Yuma Morelos Dam Project and close four wide...
Benzinga
Bill Gates Calls Congressional Approval Of Inflation Reduction Act 'Nothing Short Of Extraordinary'
The U.S House on Friday passed the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with the bill now going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter on Friday to express his views on the bill.
ProPublica
Joe Manchin’s Price for Supporting the Climate Change Bill: A Natural Gas Pipeline in His Home State
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Mountain State Spotlight. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. From his Summers County, West Virginia, farmhouse, Mark Jarrell can see the Greenbrier River and, beyond it, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
71 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest
Insider has identified numerous members of Congress who've violated the STOCK Act. Congress is now considering banning lawmakers from trading stocks.
Newsom signs bill setting rules for kicking unruly people from public meetings
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved a bill setting standards for when officials can have disruptive people tossed out of public meetings.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
eenews.net
Manchin-linked company could reap millions from climate law
Tucked into the massive climate bill President Joe Biden signed into law this week is a one-sentence provision that could give a huge financial boost to a single energy company. The provision, found on page 687, provides $700 million in grants to mitigate the methane emissions of “marginal conventional wells.”...
Washington Examiner
Judge issues new permanent injunction on Biden oil and gas leasing pause
A federal judge placed a permanent injunction against President Joe Biden's pause on federal oil and gas leasing in 13 states, following up a temporary injunction placed on the Biden order last summer. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty ruled late Thursday that the federal government may not stop issuing leases...
Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county
FREDERICKSBURG , Texas (AP) — Part of why Terry Hamilton says he abruptly left his job running elections deep in Texas wine country is by now a familiar story in America: He became fed up with the harassment that followed the 2020 election. But this was no ordinary exit.
DHS issues new DACA rule
The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday issued a final regulation codifying the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program amid continued threat of litigation against it. The rule formally replaces the 2012 memo issued by the Obama administration, under which undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors...
Mullin wins US Senate GOP runoff in deep-red Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin won Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff for one of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats, making him a likely favorite to win the seat U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is leaving early after nearly 30 years in office. Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, defeated former Speaker of the Oklahoma House and banking executive T.W. Shannon after the two advanced from a 13-candidate Republican primary field in June. Because Inhofe is retiring early, Mullin will serve the remaining four years left on Inhofe’s term. “Thank you for giving our family this opportunity,” Mullin, 45, said at a watch party in Tulsa, surrounded by his wife and six children. “It’s not just me you’re electing. It’s a family affair.” Mullin, who topped the primary field with nearly 44% of the vote, earned former President Donald Trump’s endorsement shortly after the primary.
Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney said Tuesday she plans to end her campaign, saying she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place after...
Virginia Officials, Residents Mad USPS Closed Post Office With Historical Signs For ‘Colored’ Customers
The U.S. Postal Service closed its Montpelier Station post office with signs for "White" and "Colored" entrances. Some residents are upset. The post Virginia Officials, Residents Mad USPS Closed Post Office With Historical Signs For ‘Colored’ Customers appeared first on NewsOne.
Pentagon rejects second request from D.C. mayor for National Guard help with migrants bused from Texas and Arizona
The Pentagon has rejected a second request from District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser for the deployment of the D.C. National Guard to help receive and shelter migrants bused into the city from states like Texas and Arizona. In a letter to Bowser Monday, the Pentagon said the D.C. Guard...
As Biden kicks off U.S. tour, some Democratic candidates want to keep their distance
Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden launches a coast-to-coast tour this week to tout the new climate and tax bill and boost Democrats running in November's elections. But when he arrives, some of those candidates may be nowhere in sight, fearing Biden is too much of a liability.
bloomberglaw.com
Democrats Abandon Race-Based Loan Relief After White Farmers Sue
Congress has quietly replaced a farm loan assistance program for racial minorities that was under threat from White farmers’ legal challenges. The new provision no longer mentions race. Instead, it provides loan relief for distressed borrowers and additional aid for farmers, ranchers, and foresters who have experienced discrimination. The change comes after White farmers claimed the program, established by the 2021 American Rescue Plan, discriminated against them by specifying that loan assistance was available only for socially disadvantaged groups.
Road & Track
California's 2035 Gasoline Ban Is Becoming Law
California will codify its proposed 2035 ban on new gasoline cars into law this week, as The New York Times reports. While many nations have announced goals to eliminate gas car sales in the 2030s and beyond, California will be the first major government to make the target binding. It is not a goal, but a deadline. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will mandate that 35 percent of all new cars be zero-tailpipe-emissions by 2026, climbing to 68 percent in 2030 before all new gasoline-engine car sales are banned in 2035, per The Times.
Comments / 1