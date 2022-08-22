ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Inlet#Jetty#Feasibility Study#U S Congressman#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#District 3#Dare County Commissioners#Army
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Manchin-linked company could reap millions from climate law

Tucked into the massive climate bill President Joe Biden signed into law this week is a one-sentence provision that could give a huge financial boost to a single energy company. The provision, found on page 687, provides $700 million in grants to mitigate the methane emissions of “marginal conventional wells.”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Judge issues new permanent injunction on Biden oil and gas leasing pause

A federal judge placed a permanent injunction against President Joe Biden's pause on federal oil and gas leasing in 13 states, following up a temporary injunction placed on the Biden order last summer. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty ruled late Thursday that the federal government may not stop issuing leases...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county

FREDERICKSBURG , Texas (AP) — Part of why Terry Hamilton says he abruptly left his job running elections deep in Texas wine country is by now a familiar story in America: He became fed up with the harassment that followed the 2020 election. But this was no ordinary exit.
The Hill

DHS issues new DACA rule

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday issued a final regulation codifying the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program amid continued threat of litigation against it. The rule formally replaces the 2012 memo issued by the Obama administration, under which undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Mullin wins US Senate GOP runoff in deep-red Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin won Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff for one of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats, making him a likely favorite to win the seat U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is leaving early after nearly 30 years in office. Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, defeated former Speaker of the Oklahoma House and banking executive T.W. Shannon after the two advanced from a 13-candidate Republican primary field in June. Because Inhofe is retiring early, Mullin will serve the remaining four years left on Inhofe’s term. “Thank you for giving our family this opportunity,” Mullin, 45, said at a watch party in Tulsa, surrounded by his wife and six children. “It’s not just me you’re electing. It’s a family affair.” Mullin, who topped the primary field with nearly 44% of the vote, earned former President Donald Trump’s endorsement shortly after the primary.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Democrats Abandon Race-Based Loan Relief After White Farmers Sue

Congress has quietly replaced a farm loan assistance program for racial minorities that was under threat from White farmers’ legal challenges. The new provision no longer mentions race. Instead, it provides loan relief for distressed borrowers and additional aid for farmers, ranchers, and foresters who have experienced discrimination. The change comes after White farmers claimed the program, established by the 2021 American Rescue Plan, discriminated against them by specifying that loan assistance was available only for socially disadvantaged groups.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Road & Track

California's 2035 Gasoline Ban Is Becoming Law

California will codify its proposed 2035 ban on new gasoline cars into law this week, as The New York Times reports. While many nations have announced goals to eliminate gas car sales in the 2030s and beyond, California will be the first major government to make the target binding. It is not a goal, but a deadline. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will mandate that 35 percent of all new cars be zero-tailpipe-emissions by 2026, climbing to 68 percent in 2030 before all new gasoline-engine car sales are banned in 2035, per The Times.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy