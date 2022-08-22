Immaculata University to Host Undergraduate Open House in September

Image via Immaculata University.

Immaculata University will hold an open house on campus on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 AM to noon for prospective undergraduates, including high school students, college students interested in transferring, and adults interested in earning an associate or bachelor’s degree. Admissions counselors will discuss academic programs, financial aid, student clubs and organizations, athletics, and student services.

To RSVP, visit the website . For more information, contact admiss@immaculata.edu.

Immaculata University offers more than 60 undergraduate programs, including new majors in public health, public administration and supply chain management, as well as programs in business, cybersecurity, data analytics, education, exercise science, fashion merchandising, music therapy, nursing, and more.

Traditional-aged undergraduates can participate in an array of leadership and service opportunities, internships, faculty-mentored research projects, and Division III sports teams. Adult students can take advantage of flexible, career-oriented programs in a variety of convenient formats, including accelerated and online.