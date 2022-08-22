Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
BLM Approves Application for Underground Storage of Carbon Dioxide on Public Lands
KEMMERER — The Bureau of Land Management has approved ExxonMobil Corporation’s proposal to sequester carbon deep underground in Lincoln and Sweetwater counties, Wyoming. This is the first project of its kind to be approved on BLM-managed lands. The proposal includes a carbon dioxide disposal well pad and pipeline,...
sweetwaternow.com
Mark Lee Hawks (December 10, 1947 – August 20, 2022)
Mark Lee Hawks, 74, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on December 10, 1947, the son of Gary Hawks and Alice Harns. Mark graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1967 before starting a career in law enforcement working as a police officer and then as a sheriff. He then worked as the safety manager for John Bunning Transfer Inc. for 33 years until his retirement in march of 2015.
sweetwaternow.com
Gregory Gaylor (January 28, 1951 – August 22, 2022)
Gregory Gaylor, 71, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, WY. He had been a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years and former resident of Brighton, CO. Mr. Gaylor was born January 28, 1951 in Denver, CO, the son of Donald and Wilma Seidenberg...
sweetwaternow.com
A Dream Fulfilled: Erick Pauley Becomes Member of UW Broadcast Team
University of Wyoming football fans living in the southwest and central parts of the state will hear a familiar voice tomorrow afternoon when they tune into the radio broadcast of the Cowboys game against University of Illinois. Green River’s own Erick Pauley will be making his debut as the sideline...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sweetwaternow.com
Charles “Tom” Tomas Moore (December 1, 1958 – August 6, 2022)
Charles “Tom” Tomas Moore, 64, passed away on or about August 6, 2022. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, WY, and former resident of Evanston, WY. He died following a lengthy illness. He was born December 1, 1958 in Evanston, WY; the son of Charles Thomas...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 26
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense. Status:...
sweetwaternow.com
Rita Jane Thompson (April 20, 1933 – August 24, 2022)
Rita Jane Thompson, 89, passed away on August 24, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center Green River, WY. She was a resident of Green River 52 years and former resident of Missouri. Mrs. Thompson died following a lengthy illness. She was born April 20, 1933 in Hannibal, MO;...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 19-23
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County residents are continuing to file for college, school, and special district boards for a spot on the General Election ballot. The candidate filing period for the General Election opened on August 10 and a lot of residents have already filed. However, there are still some board seats that no one has filed for and residents have until August 29 to put their name in the hat.
RELATED PEOPLE
sweetwaternow.com
Terri Lynn Daniel (February 6, 1958 – August 24, 2022)
Terri Lynn Daniel, 64, died August 24, 2022 at her home in Caldwell, Idaho surrounded by her 3 daughters and longtime best friend. She lived with her middle daughter Vendy Mae Borzea, son in law Sean Michael Borzea and grandson Clate John Borzea. She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming...
sweetwaternow.com
Man Sentenced for Defrauding Government with Revenue Suppression Software
CHEYENNE — A 62-year-old California man was ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS after he was sentenced for conspiracy to defraud the government. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona, CA,...
wyo4news.com
DCI continues to investigate in-custody death at SWC Detention Center
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – As of this morning no additional details of the in-custody death that occurred last week have been made available to the public. According to a press release last week, the death occurred in the afternoon of Aug. 18, 2022 and had been turned over to the Wyoming Department of Corrections. No details regarding the deceased had been released by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office until next of kin could be notified.
sweetwaternow.com
Delores Margaret Smith (February 28, 1929 – August 23, 2022)
Delores Margaret Smith, 93, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in Green River, WY. She was born in Clearwater, NE, on February 28, 1929, the daughter of Mathias Kaster and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Schultz. Ms. Smith graduated from Clearwater High School with the class of 1946. She married her lifelong sweetheart,...
Comments / 0