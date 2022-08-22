ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-NFL player Aqib Talib stepping back from 'Thursday Night Football' after brother is arrested in fatal shooting

By Elisha Fieldstadt
NBC News
 5 days ago
Angela Toussaint
5d ago

Nope...this is the spin. I am from Texas and have seen the videos of the incident. It started with him!! He was the aggressive one...pushing, shoving the coach. The coach appears to attempt to back up as if to walk away...when the brother pulled out his gun and shot the man...in front all of those kids!! Why? I am not buying this was over a kids game. But this man needs to be arrested also.

Kenzie
5d ago

He should step down from all of it. According to reports, he was part of the reason it started. All over a 9 and under league. Not a good example for kids!

Tinz
5d ago

His and his brother sponsored the team of 9 year olds they were coaching. Not good leadership and stepping back from impressionable young boys is a good thing. This should of never escalated to where it went. Lots of lives ruined over tempers tut couldn’t be kept in check.

