Jackson County, MI

'Two-headed cat' post from Jackson County Animal Shelter gets attention on Facebook

By Layla McMurtrie, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

A "two-headed cat" has been striking up conversation since Friday afternoon after a Facebook post from Jackson County Animal Shelter .

"Adopt this 2 headed cat and you get a great deal! Only $80!!! Double love," read the post.

The cats, named Sour Cream and Onion, are actually sisters who are still in need of a home, and will still give their new family two times the love.

Lydia Sattler, animal services director at the shelter, is the one who posted the photo, along with its clever caption.

"They were so adorable and snuggled together they could be considered one cat," Sattler said. "I knew it would cause some discussion but did not expect the response it received."

While some commenters actually believed the cat had two heads, others ridiculed the believers and could tell that there were two cats laying on top of each other.

Staff at the shelter are humored by the comments and glad that people got a laugh out of it.

"A few people were upset it wasn't real, but the majority understood the post and enjoyed it," Sattler said.

The shelter is shocked that Sour Cream and Onion are still available for adoption, but anyone interested should contact them as soon as possible.

"They are only four months old and extremely sweet kitties. We hope the fact they are two and not one doesn't keep them here any longer," Sattler said. "Just think, they are celebrities now, what a great adoption story to tell."

Adoption hours at Jackson County Animal Shelter are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Cats can be adopted for $60 for one cat or $80 for two, which includes all applicable tests, vaccines, sterilization and a microchip.

Comments / 6

sweetjewelstar
4d ago

people please read article before commenting 🤣 it clearly stays sour cream and onion are sisters and 2 separate kitties lmbo

Reply
2
