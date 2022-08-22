CHICAGO – Drivers are benefiting from gas prices that are more than a dollar less than their peak in mid-June, according to the American Automobile Association. The national average is less than $4 at $3.87 cents per gallon. Locally, drivers in Bureau and Putnam County are now paying a little less than $4 dollars on average, while LaSalle is slightly more expensive by a few cents, still 40 to 30 cents cheaper than at the start of the month. On average Illinoisans are paying $4.21 cents per gallon. Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson says as hurricane season arrives storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.

PUTNAM COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO