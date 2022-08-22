The Knoxville Football Squad got in too deep of a hole to dig out of and fell to Newton on Friday night 39-17 in a game heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Panthers found themselves down 24-0 before they hit the end zone on a Andon Trout one yard run in the 2nd quarter. It seemed like Knoxville had taken momentum into the locker room but the Cardinals got a 30 yard touchdown pass with :01 remaining in the first half to steal momentum back. Neither team scored in the 3rd quarter but Knoxville outscored the Cardinals 10-7 in the 4th on a Braden Dudley 21 yard gallop and Luka DeJong nailed a 40 yard field goal to cap the scoring. Panthers Coach Matt Dunkin, while not happy with the loss, was pleased with how his guys stayed the course and kept fighting to the end.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO