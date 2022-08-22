Read full article on original website
Beth Elaine Kilgore
Funeral Mass for Beth Elaine Kilgore, 91, of Indianola, who passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St. Thomas Aquinas CatholicChurch in Indianola. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to service. Cremation will follow services. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in her name for a contribution at a later date. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
London Grace Rozendaal
Private family funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 27th for London Grace Rozendaal, ten month old daughter of Zachary and Jennafer Rozendaal. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm, Friday at Federated Fellowship Church in Pella, with family present. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
RVTV Returning to Monroe in September
RVTV is making its return to central Iowa, and Monroe is one of the stops on the event celebrating CyHawk week. Monroe is hosting free entertainment and food vendors on Tuesday, September 6th from noon to 10 p.m. on the square. Performances include Patty Richards country, a car show, dance performances, knockerball, and Standing Hampton.
Life of Bob Vermeer Celebrated
Following the passing of Bob Vermeer last week, the corporation bearing his last name celebrated his life with the community to remember the impactful Chair Emeritus and former CEO of the company. Vermeer died at 78 years old last Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Bob was the second child...
Pella Hosts Norwalk to Open 2022 Football Slate
Little Hawkeye Conference rivals Pella and Norwalk will square off in the Tulip City tonight in a non-district football matchup to kickoff the 2022 season. The two teams also met in the season opener a year ago, with the Warriors bolting out to an early 21-0 lead, then surviving to win 34-31 in overtime. Norwalk brings back several key players from last years playoff team, while the Dutch are mostly starting over, especially at the skill positions where they have virtually no experience at the varsity level.
Steve Johnson
Services for Steve Johnson, age 80 will be at 11:00am Tuesday, August 30th at the Indianola First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held prior to service from 10:00-11:00.
Pella Christian Uses Ground Attack to Soar by Lions
What’s old is new on Eagle Lane as the run-heavy boys from Pella Christian dominated the ground game to push by Des Moines Christian 56-28, as heard live on the KRLS2 stream Friday night. The Eagles ran for over 500 yards and jumped to a 21-0 lead before a...
Norwalk Pulls Away from Pella for Football Victory
Landon Hochstein completed 20 of 24 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns, and added another 64 yards and one touchdown rushing on 15 carries as Norwalk opened the 2022 football season with a 44-20 victory over Pella in a game heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The score was tied...
When Headstones Talk Starts Tomorrow
When Headstones Talk, a tour of the IOOF Cemetery featuring Indianola Cemetery residents talking about their lives and demise, begins tomorrow. Organizer Elodie Opstad tells KNIA News When Headstones Talk features historical re-enactors in period dress discussing ten different stories of the lives and demise of former local residents and their contributions to the area and eventually buried in the cemetery.
Indianola Streetscape Work Continues on Ashland
Sidewalk work on Ashland between 1st St. and Howard was completed this week for the Indianola Square Reconstruction Project, with further sidewalks being removed on Howard. Watermain and storm sewer installation on Ashland is complete, and the installation of the colored crosswalks at the corner of Ashland and Howard has begun.
Pella Christian Girls Cross Country 4th, Boys Tied for 5th at Marshalltown
The Pella Christian cross country teams kicked off the fall sports season on Eagle Lane Thursday night at the Marshalltown Early Bird Invite. The Eagles’ girls squad brought home a fourth-place finish from the meet, while the boys team tied for fifth place. Coming off of an individual State...
Football Friday Night Coverage Begins on KNIA/KRLS
Tonight is Week One of the 2022 Iowa High School Football season, with teams getting their season started. KNIA/KRLS Radio will have full coverage of local schools this year, with play-by-play for Pella and Pella Christian on 92.1 KRLS and the KRLS2 stream, Knoxville on 95.3 KNIA, Indianola on 94.3 KNIA, and Norwalk on the KNIA3 stream on KNIAKRLS.com, with Pleasantville and PCM on the KNIAKRLS.com streams.
Putt Putt and Pints Classic Tomorrow
The annual Putt Putt and Pints Classic hosted by the Indianola Young Professionals is tomorrow, raising funds for local charities that benefit children and families in need within Indianola. Organizer Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News participants will compete in teams of four playing at customized putt putt mini golf holes around the downtown Indianola square and surrounding area businesses, with free snacks and food at every location in addition to other merchandise. Participants must be age 21 or older, and discounted rides will be available through Lyft due to a sponsorship from Ellis Law Firm. For more information click below.
Melcher-Dallas Tripped Up From Mormon Trail
The Melcher-Dallas Football Squad stated the season off on the wrong foot by falling to Mormon Trail 78-0 on Friday. The Saints were unable to recover from an early deficit and it ballooned from there. Melcher-Dallas is 0-1 on the season and will host Baxter next week.
Hole Too Big For Knoxville To Dig Out Of In Season Opener
The Knoxville Football Squad got in too deep of a hole to dig out of and fell to Newton on Friday night 39-17 in a game heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Panthers found themselves down 24-0 before they hit the end zone on a Andon Trout one yard run in the 2nd quarter. It seemed like Knoxville had taken momentum into the locker room but the Cardinals got a 30 yard touchdown pass with :01 remaining in the first half to steal momentum back. Neither team scored in the 3rd quarter but Knoxville outscored the Cardinals 10-7 in the 4th on a Braden Dudley 21 yard gallop and Luka DeJong nailed a 40 yard field goal to cap the scoring. Panthers Coach Matt Dunkin, while not happy with the loss, was pleased with how his guys stayed the course and kept fighting to the end.
Twin Cedars Falls At Tri-County
The Twin Cedars Cedars Football Squad again gave up 60 points and fell to Tri-County on Friday night 60-14. The Sabers got behind early 46-8 at the halftime break and could never recover from the deficit. The Sabers are now 0-2 and will play BGM next week. The Bears rolled up 78 points on Iowa Valley on Friday.
Pride of Indianola Marching Band to Feature The Beatles
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band performance season begins one week from today at the Indianola football game hosting Glenwood, and will feature the music of The Beatles. Band Director Mike Richardson tells KNIA News they have done movie-themed shows over the last several years, and wanted to make a change for this year.
Marion County Auditor’s Office Shares Details About Pella Special Election
Those who want to vote absentee in the upcoming special election in Pella need to submit their request to do so by mail soon. Extension of the City of Pella’s Local Option Sales and Service Tax is going before voters on Tuesday, September 13th. According to the Marion County...
Indianola Parks and Rec Continuing “The Zone”
Indianola Parks and Rec wants to remind parents of 6th-8th grade students about The Zone, a free after-school activity held every Monday and Thursday at the Indianola Middle School. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News The Zone has been running for a long time, and it’s...
Nana Jana 5K Fun Run Approaches
The Nana Jana 5k Fun Run is scheduled for September 17. The run will be held at organizer Dan Dennison’s farm located 5-miles south of Knoxville off Highway 14. Dennison tells KNIA/KRLS News that funds from the event will go to the Ovarian Cancer Coalition for education and research. Trophies will be awarded for the top finishers.
