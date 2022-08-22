Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson throws subtle shade at Seahawks in latest comments
Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos during the offseason. After 10 seasons with the Seahawks, the two parties decided to go their separate ways. Russell Wilson made two Super Bowl appearances during his time in Seattle and won one. He started 158 games while...
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest about Patriots tenure under Bill Belichick
Josh McDaniels is all too familiar with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. After all, McDaniels has had two separate stints with the team, adding up to a total of 16 years with the Patriots. The Las Vegas Raiders named McDaniels as their new head coach ahead of the...
Kenny Pickett regrets that he let Ben Roethlisberger elude him at Steelers practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting a new chapter, as they are about to enter their first season post the Ben Roethlisberger era. Expected to start for the team in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is Mitchell Trubisky, but rookie Kenny Pickett appears to be someone who will be a constant threat to Trubisky’s […] The post Kenny Pickett regrets that he let Ben Roethlisberger elude him at Steelers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Buccaneers may already have their future QB1 on the roster
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is securely locked in as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback. But Kyle Trask could be the heir to the throne. Kyle Trask is entering his second year in the NFL. The Buccaneers added him with the 64th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. This will now be his second season getting to learn from Tom Brady.
RUMOR: Bills’ suspicious timeline promoting ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza amid rape allegations
Matt Araiza was going to be the King of the Buffalo Bills. The man everyone proclaimed as the “Punt God” wowed fans with his incredible leg strength. Araiza was on track to be a fan favorite not only within the Buffalo fanbase, but with the general NFL fanbase. However, a recent report seemingly destroyed any goodwill he may have had with fans.
Dolphins cancel practice with Eagles because too many players were puking their brains out
Thursday morning should’ve been a productive day for the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams’ joint practice was supposed to continue today. It’s a common practice among teams, as they try to prepare for the regular season. Unfortunately, their bonding session was cut short early in the morning. As the morning rolled […] The post Dolphins cancel practice with Eagles because too many players were puking their brains out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 surprise roster cuts the Steelers could make before Week 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the start of their 2022 season. And as they finish up training camp and preseason play, there are going to be some unexpected players who are part of the Steelers roster cuts. That’s simply the nature of the business. For Pittsburgh, the 2022 season is all about finding out who […] The post 3 surprise roster cuts the Steelers could make before Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Harbaugh’s bold take on Tyler Huntley’s future in the NFL
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes the team could have two QB1’s on their roster. Tyler Huntley has turned heads. MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson is securely locked in as the team’s QB1 but Huntley is also receiving praise. During a press conference on Thursday, Harbaugh spoke highly...
Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Just threw me to the side’: Tyreek Hill reveals motivation after being traded from Chiefs to Dolphins
The Tyreek Hill trade was one of the most surprising transactions of the offseason. The wide receiver was one of the most important pieces on the Kansas City Chiefs roster amid their success in recent years. But he is now more motivated than ever to help the Miami Dolphins win. Hill recently spoke with Outkick […] The post ‘Just threw me to the side’: Tyreek Hill reveals motivation after being traded from Chiefs to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet
The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But the team has still neglected to cut the veteran quarterback from their roster. The 49ers have reiterated multiple times throughout the offseason that Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future. Even so, there may be a reason […] The post The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa drops truth bomb on how ‘everything’ is different in Miami
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have high expectations heading into the 2022 regular season. The hiring of head coach Mike McDaniel is just one of many big moves that the Dolphins front office made during the offseason. They also gave All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard an extension, signed three-time pro bowler left tackle Teron Armstead, and traded for three-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Saints get brutal injury update on Trevor Penning
The New Orleans Saints may have won their final preseason game, but it didn’t come without some key losses. In just the first drive of the game, 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning went down after a teammate accidentally collided with him. The rookie tackle was carted off the field, drawing concern from fans. Now, the […] The post Saints get brutal injury update on Trevor Penning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza, 2 SDSU football players accused of gang-rape
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza, aka the “Punt God,” and two other San Diego State football players have been accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year, according to a civil lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court on Thursday, via the Los Angeles Times. The other two men have […] The post Bills’ ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza, 2 SDSU football players accused of gang-rape appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Screw the rankings:’ Cam Heyward goes off in epic rant about disrespect shown by media
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is clearly not a fan of the no. 42 spot given to him by the 2022 NFL top 100 rankings. Heyward certainly believes he’s a better player than what his position on that list suggests, but also opined that he would rather turn his attention to what matters most, which is his winning football games, than further waste his time critiquing every ranking that disrespects him. Here’s what Cam Heyward said about it during a recent episode of his Not Just Football podcast (h/t AJ Alany of Steelers Depot).
‘I feel like he’s playing us’: Browns QB Deshaun Watson slammed by NFL senior advisor over lack of remorse
Deshaun Watson has been in the center of the NFL media in the last month for all the wrong reasons. As a reminder, the Cleveland Browns quarterback was accused by more than 20 women of sexual assault. As a result, Watson was suspended by the NFL 11 games and handed a $5 million fine. Watson’s […] The post ‘I feel like he’s playing us’: Browns QB Deshaun Watson slammed by NFL senior advisor over lack of remorse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'
Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
Giants Reportedly Claim New Wide Receiver After Brutal Injury
The New York Giants confirmed this Wednesday afternoon that wide receiver Collin Johnson suffered a torn Achilles in practice. Johnson, 24, was considered a breakout star in training camp for the Giants. Now, his season is over before it starts. After the Giants announced that Johnson is out for the...
