Beth Elaine Kilgore
Funeral Mass for Beth Elaine Kilgore, 91, of Indianola, who passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St. Thomas Aquinas CatholicChurch in Indianola. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to service. Cremation will follow services. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in her name for a contribution at a later date. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Roger Leroy Nolin
Memorial services for Roger Leroy Nolin, age 70 of Monroe, will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Monroe United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends following the burial at Fairview Cemetery back at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Monroe United Methodist Church or the Mission Cancer Center in Newton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com. Coburn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Steven Towne
Funeral services for Steven Towne will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00am and a luncheon will follow at noon at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Burial will be at the Richland Memorial Cemetery near Jamaica, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to New Hope Village, P.O. Box 887, Carroll, Iowa 51401 or Chariton Specialty Care, 1214 N 7th Street, Chariton, Iowa 50049. Pierschbacher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
RVTV Returning to Monroe in September
RVTV is making its return to central Iowa, and Monroe is one of the stops on the event celebrating CyHawk week. Monroe is hosting free entertainment and food vendors on Tuesday, September 6th from noon to 10 p.m. on the square. Performances include Patty Richards country, a car show, dance performances, knockerball, and Standing Hampton.
Life of Bob Vermeer Celebrated
Following the passing of Bob Vermeer last week, the corporation bearing his last name celebrated his life with the community to remember the impactful Chair Emeritus and former CEO of the company. Vermeer died at 78 years old last Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Bob was the second child...
Putt Putt and Pints Classic Tomorrow
The annual Putt Putt and Pints Classic hosted by the Indianola Young Professionals is tomorrow, raising funds for local charities that benefit children and families in need within Indianola. Organizer Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News participants will compete in teams of four playing at customized putt putt mini golf holes around the downtown Indianola square and surrounding area businesses, with free snacks and food at every location in addition to other merchandise. Participants must be age 21 or older, and discounted rides will be available through Lyft due to a sponsorship from Ellis Law Firm. For more information click below.
Pella Regional to Host Baby Fair September 24
Pella Regional Health Center will host a Baby Fair on Saturday, September 24 from 9 am to 12 pm in the Main Entrance Lobby at 404 Jefferson Street in Pella for new or expecting parents. Parents will learn how to be better prepared for the next chapter in their lives,...
FFA Members Compete for Honors in Market Swine
Two-hundred eighty-seven exhibitors brought 568 pigs to compete in the FFA Market Swine show at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Local winners included Berkshire Reserve Champion Maggie Staudache of Indianola and Chester White Reserve Champion Mitchell Harken of Pleasantville.
Nana Jana 5K Fun Run Approaches
The Nana Jana 5k Fun Run is scheduled for September 17. The run will be held at organizer Dan Dennison’s farm located 5-miles south of Knoxville off Highway 14. Dennison tells KNIA/KRLS News that funds from the event will go to the Ovarian Cancer Coalition for education and research. Trophies will be awarded for the top finishers.
Indianola Parks and Rec Continuing “The Zone”
Indianola Parks and Rec wants to remind parents of 6th-8th grade students about The Zone, a free after-school activity held every Monday and Thursday at the Indianola Middle School. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News The Zone has been running for a long time, and it’s...
Pride of Indianola Marching Band to Feature The Beatles
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band performance season begins one week from today at the Indianola football game hosting Glenwood, and will feature the music of The Beatles. Band Director Mike Richardson tells KNIA News they have done movie-themed shows over the last several years, and wanted to make a change for this year.
Democratic Annual Picnic and Pie Auction
The Marion County Democrats Annual Picnic and Pie Auction is tomorrow, from 1-4 p.m. Confirmed attendees include Ross Wilburn, (Iowa Democratic Party Chair), Eric Van Lancker (Lieutenant Governor candidate), Christina Bohannan (U.S. House of Representatives, candidate), Lisa Fleishman (IA Senate candidate), Tyler Stewart (IA Senate candidate), Joe Kerner (IA House candidate) and Terry Phillips, (Regional Organizing Director, Franken for Iowa).
Pella Hosts Norwalk to Open 2022 Football Slate
Little Hawkeye Conference rivals Pella and Norwalk will square off in the Tulip City tonight in a non-district football matchup to kickoff the 2022 season. The two teams also met in the season opener a year ago, with the Warriors bolting out to an early 21-0 lead, then surviving to win 34-31 in overtime. Norwalk brings back several key players from last years playoff team, while the Dutch are mostly starting over, especially at the skill positions where they have virtually no experience at the varsity level.
IN DEPTH: Back to School 4
It’s that time of year again. The kids are back, back to school. In the fourth part of a 5 part series,. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Mark Putnam, President of Central College. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Marion County Auditor’s Office Shares Details About Pella Special Election
Those who want to vote absentee in the upcoming special election in Pella need to submit their request to do so by mail soon. Extension of the City of Pella’s Local Option Sales and Service Tax is going before voters on Tuesday, September 13th. According to the Marion County...
Lets Talk Knoxville: Kyle Keller
Our guest on Let’s Talk is Kyle Keller, School Resource Officer for the Knoxville Police Department as we discuss safety with school starting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola Streetscape Work Continues on Ashland
Sidewalk work on Ashland between 1st St. and Howard was completed this week for the Indianola Square Reconstruction Project, with further sidewalks being removed on Howard. Watermain and storm sewer installation on Ashland is complete, and the installation of the colored crosswalks at the corner of Ashland and Howard has begun.
Lets Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Lets Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley. We discuss the most recent Knoxville School Board event. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Christina Bohannan Holding Town Hall in Indianola Tomorrow
Democratic Party 1st District Congressional Candidate Christina Bohannan is visiting Indianola tomorrow, holding a town hall with voters. Bohannan is inviting voters who are Democrats, Independents, and Republicans to discuss the issues at the event. The town hall will begin at 5pm at 7341 Jesup St. in Indianola.
Lyft Rides Available for Putt Putt and Pints Classic
The annual Putt Putt and Pints Classic hosted by the Indianola Young Professionals takes place throughout the day today, raising funds for local charities that benefit children and families in need within Indianola. Organizer Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News for those who wish to consume adult beverages, discounted rides will be available through Lyft due to a sponsorship from Ellis Law Firm so everyone can be as safe as possible. For more information click below.
