The annual Putt Putt and Pints Classic hosted by the Indianola Young Professionals is tomorrow, raising funds for local charities that benefit children and families in need within Indianola. Organizer Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News participants will compete in teams of four playing at customized putt putt mini golf holes around the downtown Indianola square and surrounding area businesses, with free snacks and food at every location in addition to other merchandise. Participants must be age 21 or older, and discounted rides will be available through Lyft due to a sponsorship from Ellis Law Firm. For more information click below.

1 DAY AGO