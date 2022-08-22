ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Chester County Library to Host Mental Health Fair in September

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01zSWu_0hQWawzW00
Image via Chester County Library.

Recognizing the frustrations in access to mental health care and the lack of information about what resources were available, Pennsylvania State Representative Kristine Howard began holding the Mental Health Fair in 2021. She noticed the urgent need for mental health resources and education, which had only been exacerbated by the pandemic. Many people were turning to her office for help finding care for their loved ones, and it was a natural decision to hold a Mental Health Fair to help inform the public about what resources were available. 

This year, Representative Howard and the Chester County Library will co-host a Mental Health Fair on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 3 PM to 5 PM in the library’s Struble Room. Visitors can connect with resources from several local agencies and listen to local experts talk about the current condition of mental health in Chester County. Registration is not required. 

 Speakers at the fair will include: 

  • Kristen de Marco, Executive Director of Gateway Horseworks 
  • Colleen Drake, Assistant Director of Business Development at Belmont Behavioral Hospital 
  • Gerry Gonzalez, Community Relations Representative at Child Guidance Resource Centers 
  • Leslie Holt, Co-Founder, and CEO of A Child’s Light 
  • Michael Ivers, EMS Operations Chief for Chester County Emergency Response 
  • Kate Lannan, Community Services Director at A Haven 
  • Katie McGrath, Director of Outreach, and Olivia Kennedy, Outreach Liaison, at Sanare Today 
  • Deborah Willett, Program Coordinator of GRANDFamily Connections of Chester County at Coatesville Center for Community Health 

As an accessible community hub and advocate of circulating health literacy within the community, the Chester County Library is committed to helping connect the community with local mental health resources available to them.

The Chester County Library is hoping to extend a lifeline to its neighbors and also demonstrate that they are an inclusive resource for all community needs. This event will give the community at large an opportunity to have open conversations without judgment and thereby also help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

For more information please visit the website or contact the Chester County Library Reference Desk at 610-344-5957.  

Comments / 1

Related
VISTA.Today

Local Nonprofits Partner with Legislators to Discuss Housing in Chester County

From left, Representative Dan Williams, Senator Katie Muth, Commissioner Josh Maxwell, Mayor Peter Urscheler of Phoenixville, and Mayor Lillian DeBaptiste of West Chester. Numerous local nonprofits, including Home of the Sparrow and Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, in partnership with Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell, hosted a legislative gathering this week at the West Chester University Graduate Center. The goal of the gathering was to share voices heard during recently held housing focus groups, and to explore ways legislators and community groups can work together to ensure affordable and accessible housing is available to all residents of Chester County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Historic Chester County Records Dating Back to 1681 to be Digitized

Image via County of Chester. In less than two years, most historic Chester County documents will be available online. Thanks to improved scanning equipment, Chester County’s Archives & Records Services has accelerated the process of scanning and digitizing documents dating back to 1681. The goal: To make the collection publicly available on the county’s website so that people can easily acquire historic information.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Coatesville, PA
Chester County, PA
Government
City
Library, PA
Chester County, PA
Health
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
VISTA.Today

Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent

Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

A Class Above the Rest – The Arc of Chester Preschool

Image via the Arc of Chester County. Last week, seven students graduated from The Arc of Chester County’s licensed preschool program. The Arc has been revolutionizing early learning for over 70 years and is the only inclusive preschool program where children with and without disabilities learn side-by-side, excelling both academically and socially in Chester County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Mcgrath
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers — County of Chester

The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Communications Coordinator. This position will write a variety of different content to support...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Health Literacy#Community Health#Mental Health Care#Diseases#General Health#Host Mental Health Fair#Ems Operations
VISTA.Today

White Clay Creek Preserve Builds New Bridge

Penndel Bridge.Image via Chester County Press. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has partnered with Friends of White Clay Creek Preserve to install the new Penndel Bridge at White Clay Creek Preserve in Landenberg, writes Steven Hoffman for the Chester County Press.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy