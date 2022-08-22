Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Seward Highway crash kills 1, injures 4
Family and friends of slain Wasilla teen look to each other, instead of the court, to find closure. The mother of the victim, Monika Swan-Armistead, decided she and her family would move forward with reading their impact statements at the same time the hearing was supposed to be held. Updated:...
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy officially breaks ground on Knik-Goose Bay Road project
Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - The people living and working along Knik-Goose Bay Road will see significant safety upgrades along the highway with the official start of Phase One of the Knik-Goose Bay Road Reconstruction project. According to Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office, the project will reconstruct KGB into a four-lane separated...
alaskasnewssource.com
Active-duty airmen to drive some Anchorage school buses
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the Anchorage School District suffering a shortage of bus drivers, active-duty airmen will now be called into action behind the wheel. In a letter sent to parents Friday afternoon, Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said that four airmen with the 673rd Logistics Readiness Squadron will drive buses beginning Sept. 1.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names and sleeping on the job
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare facility were fired after a city investigation found staff members hit the children, fell asleep on the job, and called kids derogatory names, as well as other noncompliance issues noted by the Anchorage Department of Health. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Family and friends of slain Wasilla teen look to each other — instead of the court — to find closure
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Morning rain reflected the somber mood that was felt in front of the Palmer Courthouse Friday morning as family and friends of a slain Wasilla teen gathered on the front lawn in a peaceful assembly. The sentencing hearing for Jordan Flowers — charged with the murder...
alaskasnewssource.com
Update on Aug. 26 officer-involved shooting in Anchorage
Low pressure tracking from western Alaska into the Gulf of Alaska will keep much of Southcentral socked in clouds and light rain to start the weekend. Family and friends of slain Wasilla teen look to each other, instead of the court, to find closure. Updated: 7 hours ago. The mother...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Wolverines training camp
Recent Dental Hygienist graduates in Alaska are reporting around a 3 month wait-time in receiving their practicing licensing. Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River. Updated: 5 hours ago. Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River. Palmer courthouse celebrates the reopening of all courtrooms in rededication ceremony. Updated:...
alaskasnewssource.com
Bird Creek Fishing Report
sewardjournal.com
Anchorage man’s 14-pounder defends top prize in rainy salmon derby
Another Seward Silver Salmon Derby is in the books. Cloudy skies and rain were not able to keep anglers from the derby’s 67th outing, nor did the salmon keep their distance. At 14.59 pounds, this year’s winning fish beat last year’s winner by a significant margin, as well as the heaviest 2020 fish.
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer man found guilty on murder, robbery, firearm charges related partly to 2016 double homicide
alaskasnewssource.com
Move-in day at UAA
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer Courthouse celebrates the reopening of all courtrooms in rededication ceremony
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - After seven months of closures and case disruptions, the Palmer Courthouse is now fully reopened. The Alaska Court System celebrated the reopening of all 10 courtrooms in a small rededication ceremony on Tuesday evening. Court staff and judicial officers joined Chief Justice Daniel Winfree as he...
College-Bound Couple Killed in Fiery Crash Allegedly Caused by Drunk U.S. Soldier in Alaska
A young couple set to start college in the fall were killed in a blazing car crash allegedly caused by an intoxicated military man. According to the Anchorage Police Department, 18-year-old Amelia Nowak and 20-year-old Derek Duerr were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a pickup truck — allegedly...
alaskasnewssource.com
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday kicked off the second week of the Alaska State Fair, and the crowds started showing up right as the gates opened at 11 a.m for Alaska Agriculture Day. While the Division of Agriculture hosted the Tundra Chef Cook-off Challenge, vintage tractor collector John Baum greeted...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man hospitalized after Tudor shooting involving police
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A shooting closed both lanes of Lake Otis Parkway Friday morning between Tudor Road and East 42nd Avenue after an Anchorage police officer shot an armed man with a child, sending the man to the hospital. The child was not hurt, but police believe the juvenile...
alaskasnewssource.com
Dental hygienist grads waiting months for licensing due to staff shortages
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Recent Dental Hygienist program graduates in Alaska are reporting around a three-month wait time to receive their practicing license. According to the Alaska Division Of Corporations, Businesses and Professional Learning, the delayed wait time occurring right now is not uncommon. The division has faced a 30% vacancy rate over the last year. The staff shortage impacts how many applications they are able to review over a period of time.
alaskapublic.org
Woman dies in custody at Eagle River prison
A 35-year-old woman died early Tuesday while in custody at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River, said a statement from the Alaska Department of Corrections. Nastashia Minock had been in jail one day, the department said. She was arrested on a warrant tied to a misdemeanor assault case from 2019, reported the Anchorage Daily News.
alaskasnewssource.com
Celebrating Black Business Month in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August is National Black Business Month, a celebration of Black-owned businesses across the country. Here in Alaska, the Alaska Black Caucus helped bring attention to the month by promoting Blackout Friday. Every Friday in the month of August, ABC asked that people only spend money at...
ktoo.org
Former Alaska state Rep. Westlake died after son ‘pummeled’ him, according to manslaughter charges
Former state Rep. Dean Westlake’s son is charged with beating Westlake to death Saturday morning in Anchorage. Tallon Westlake, 36, faces charges of manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of his 62-year-old father, Dean, who was from Kiana and served in the Alaska House of Representatives from January to December 2017.
alaskasnewssource.com
2 more storms through the week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another push of wet weather as a storm hits Southcentral Alaska, and another storm will hit western coasts later in the week. Southcentral Alaska sees rain pick up again Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, heavy rain in a corridor that stretches from Cordova to Yakutat and parts of the northern panhandle. Whittier and Prince William Sound will see some of the heavier rain too.
