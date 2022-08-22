ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasilla, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Seward Highway crash kills 1, injures 4

Family and friends of slain Wasilla teen look to each other, instead of the court, to find closure. The mother of the victim, Monika Swan-Armistead, decided she and her family would move forward with reading their impact statements at the same time the hearing was supposed to be held. Updated:...
WASILLA, AK
kinyradio.com

Gov. Dunleavy officially breaks ground on Knik-Goose Bay Road project

Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - The people living and working along Knik-Goose Bay Road will see significant safety upgrades along the highway with the official start of Phase One of the Knik-Goose Bay Road Reconstruction project. According to Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office, the project will reconstruct KGB into a four-lane separated...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Active-duty airmen to drive some Anchorage school buses

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the Anchorage School District suffering a shortage of bus drivers, active-duty airmen will now be called into action behind the wheel. In a letter sent to parents Friday afternoon, Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said that four airmen with the 673rd Logistics Readiness Squadron will drive buses beginning Sept. 1.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Wasilla, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Update on Aug. 26 officer-involved shooting in Anchorage

Low pressure tracking from western Alaska into the Gulf of Alaska will keep much of Southcentral socked in clouds and light rain to start the weekend. Family and friends of slain Wasilla teen look to each other, instead of the court, to find closure. Updated: 7 hours ago. The mother...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Wolverines training camp

Recent Dental Hygienist graduates in Alaska are reporting around a 3 month wait-time in receiving their practicing licensing. Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River. Updated: 5 hours ago. Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River. Palmer courthouse celebrates the reopening of all courtrooms in rededication ceremony. Updated:...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Bird Creek Fishing Report

Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
ANCHORAGE, AK
sewardjournal.com

Anchorage man’s 14-pounder defends top prize in rainy salmon derby

Another Seward Silver Salmon Derby is in the books. Cloudy skies and rain were not able to keep anglers from the derby’s 67th outing, nor did the salmon keep their distance. At 14.59 pounds, this year’s winning fish beat last year’s winner by a significant margin, as well as the heaviest 2020 fish.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Palmer man found guilty on murder, robbery, firearm charges related partly to 2016 double homicide

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Move-in day at UAA

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage man hospitalized after Tudor shooting involving police

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A shooting closed both lanes of Lake Otis Parkway Friday morning between Tudor Road and East 42nd Avenue after an Anchorage police officer shot an armed man with a child, sending the man to the hospital. The child was not hurt, but police believe the juvenile...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Dental hygienist grads waiting months for licensing due to staff shortages

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Recent Dental Hygienist program graduates in Alaska are reporting around a three-month wait time to receive their practicing license. According to the Alaska Division Of Corporations, Businesses and Professional Learning, the delayed wait time occurring right now is not uncommon. The division has faced a 30% vacancy rate over the last year. The staff shortage impacts how many applications they are able to review over a period of time.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Woman dies in custody at Eagle River prison

A 35-year-old woman died early Tuesday while in custody at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River, said a statement from the Alaska Department of Corrections. Nastashia Minock had been in jail one day, the department said. She was arrested on a warrant tied to a misdemeanor assault case from 2019, reported the Anchorage Daily News.
alaskasnewssource.com

Celebrating Black Business Month in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August is National Black Business Month, a celebration of Black-owned businesses across the country. Here in Alaska, the Alaska Black Caucus helped bring attention to the month by promoting Blackout Friday. Every Friday in the month of August, ABC asked that people only spend money at...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

2 more storms through the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another push of wet weather as a storm hits Southcentral Alaska, and another storm will hit western coasts later in the week. Southcentral Alaska sees rain pick up again Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, heavy rain in a corridor that stretches from Cordova to Yakutat and parts of the northern panhandle. Whittier and Prince William Sound will see some of the heavier rain too.
ANCHORAGE, AK

