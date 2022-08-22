East Goshen Township Mom Leaves No Stone Unturned in Search of Kidney Transplant for Her Son
Tammy Mayer, of East Goshen Township, is determined to find a living donor who would be willing to donate a kidney to her 22-year-old son Oliver, whatever it takes, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
Oliver was born with chronic kidney disease and needs a kidney transplant to survive.
“She’s been there for me — advocating for me — without her, I don’t know where I’d be,” said Oliver.
As part of her efforts, Mayer recently organized a trip together with the National Kidney Foundation for 100 well-wishers to go to a Wilmington Blue Rocks game.
She sent countless emails and used social media to spread the word. She has even been wearing a T-shirt that reads “Oliver Needs a Kidney” for the last month.
“I’d donate if I could, but I can’t,” she said. “Someone healthy has to donate a living kidney.”
