East Goshen Township Mom Leaves No Stone Unturned in Search of Kidney Transplant for Her Son

Tammy Mayer is doing everything she can to find a kidney donation for her son. Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News.

Tammy Mayer, of East Goshen Township, is determined to find a living donor who would be willing to donate a kidney to her 22-year-old son Oliver, whatever it takes, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.

Oliver was born with chronic kidney disease and needs a kidney transplant to survive.

“She’s been there for me — advocating for me — without her, I don’t know where I’d be,” said Oliver.

As part of her efforts, Mayer recently organized a trip together with the National Kidney Foundation for 100 well-wishers to go to a Wilmington Blue Rocks game.

She sent countless emails and used social media to spread the word. She has even been wearing a T-shirt that reads “Oliver Needs a Kidney” for the last month.

“I’d donate if I could, but I can’t,” she said. “Someone healthy has to donate a living kidney.”