Outdoor Structure Goes Up In Flames From Car Fire In DC

Scene of the Fire Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

An outdoor structure in D.C. was set on fire after a car burst into flames beneath it, police said.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on August 21, a car fire sent a large outdoor structure up in flames, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Two fire units extinguished the blaze and investigators were at the scene, officials reported.

Law enforcement said no injuries were reported.

