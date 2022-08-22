ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Three Chester County Residents Named Shapers of State's Agricultural Landscape on PA Power 100 List

Image via iStock.

Chester County has three representatives on the inaugural Pennsylvania Agriculture Power 100 list recently released by City & State Pennsylvania

The list recognizes people who shape the Keystone State’s agricultural landscape. 

Dr. Andrew Hoffman, University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine Dean, is ranked highest in sixth place. Hoffman guides one of the preeminent veterinary programs in the nation. The program was founded in 1884, with one of its recent additions being the state-of-the-art New Bolton Center in Kennett Square. 

Steve Phillips, CEO of Phillips Mushroom Farms, is next at No. 28. He heads an enterprise that was originally cultivated in 1928 in Kennett Square by his grandfather. Phillips has overseen the company’s transition to organic production and once again added white button mushrooms to the products alongside the exotic varieties the company focused on in the past. 

Finally, Alan Novak, the former chair of Pennsylvania GOP and Chester County GOP, ranked in No. 30. He is a partner at the Rooney Novak Isenhour Group and founder of Novak Strategic Advisors, as well as the longtime executive director of the Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania. 

See the entire list at City & State Pennsylvania

