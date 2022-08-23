ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State University football players among 3 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash

By Andy Rose, CNN
Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash, officials said Monday.

One of those killed was former Warren Township High School student Christian Eubanks.

"He was just the most amazing young man I have ever met," said Rhonda Eubanks, the victim's mother. "He didn't realize how intelligent he was. He was so humble and sincere."

He quickly became a rising football star, and his high school coach said he had a bright future ahead of him.

"A life cut short that had so much potential. He had so much still going for him, so much life to live," said Bryan McNulty, Warren Township High School's football coach. "He played two years in the COVID season. Then, he played last year for us. Extremely smart player."

The sheriff's department didn't say who was driving or release additional details about the circumstances of the crash.

"He dreamed, he lived football. He used to sleep with a football under his arm," Rhonda said. "He loved so deep, and when he gave a hug he gave such a passionate hug that you could feel the love coming out of his arms."

It is McNulty's worst fear. He molds his student football players for the future, but suddenly learned one's life was ripped away.

RELATED: Healing circle honors 3 men killed in tragic Chicago hit-and-run outside South Side gay bar

"The last conversation I had with him was actually via text, and he was thanking us for someone of ways we pushed him and stuff like that and how it's helping him at Indiana State. Everybody thought he was off to a bright future, and I think he had. It's just tragically cut short now," McNulty said.

Eubanks was starting his freshman year at Indiana State University as a linebacker for the football team.

"Our Indiana State University community is mourning the loss of life and directing our heartfelt care to the families of those recovering from this tragedy," said Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis.

It was early Sunday morning when McNulty says the 18-year-old was in a car with friends, riding back to their campus in Terra Haute from Indiana University in Bloomington. That's when sheriff's deputies said the car left the highway in Riley, crashed into a tree and became engulfed in flames.

Eubanks was one of three students killed. One of the other victims was his fellow teammate, Caleb VanHooser.

"No question there will be part missing. This is a great time for us to come together as one Sycamore family," said Curt Mallory, Indiana State University head football coach.

Two other men were taken to the hospital, including his other teammate, freshman linebacker John Moore, 19, of Wheaton. The 2021 graduate of St. Francis High School is still hospitalized. He and the other survivor are in serious condition.

"He's got a long road to recovery, but I want him and his family to know that St. Francis and our football family is here for all of them to help any way we can," said Bob McMillen, St. Francis High School head football coach.

McNulty said he is in "just complete disbelief that this could happen."

Those who played with Eubanks in Gurnee were left feeling that same heartache.

"It hurts to know because he was cool to me. I would always talk to him in gym class. He was a great guy," said Sam Sellers, a senior at Warren Township High School.

Hundreds of students and others gathered last night outside the university's football stadium to honor the crash victims.

"He was a great addition on and off the field. Just a great guy all around. It sucks that he's not around anymore," said Johnathan Niedospial, another senior at the high school.

The driver passed away in the crash, but authorities haven't said which victim was behind the wheel.

"He was a preferred walk-in at Indiana State and he wanted to prove that he could do it there, and he was well on his way... We'll never let his memory go away," McNulty said. "He'll always be a part of our program. He'll always be a part of me as a coach. This will be something I'll never... I don't think I'll ever get over it."

Warren Township High School's first home football game of the season is Friday. McNulty said he plans to hold a moment of silence for Eubanks.

