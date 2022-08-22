ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies show interest in Kevin Durant trade, per Athletic report

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJQp2_0hQW0Xw200

Months have gone by since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. That wish has yet to be delivered.

From the beginning, the Athletic’s Shams Charania has been reporting on potential suitors for the superstar forward. Charania added a new team to the list on Monday morning: the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis always appeared to be a team that could have the pieces to pull off a trade for the 12-time All-Star. They have five first-round picks in upcoming drafts, and tons of young talent that they can put on the table.

For now, Charania reported that the Grizzlies have “not been inclined” to include young stars Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in a deal that could acquire Durant.

Durant’s cap hit this coming season is expected to be around $44 million. Until this week, it was unlikely the Grizzlies could make a trade to match the money. However, beginning tomorrow, veteran Danny Green and his $10 million deal will be eligible to trade.

That means a package that includes Steven Adams ($17.9 million), Dillon Brooks ($11.4 million) and Green ($10 million), is close enough to make it work. Of course, any trade would also need to include a heavy load of draft picks and pick swaps headed to Brooklyn in addition to players.

While the likelihood of a trade between Memphis and Brooklyn is still unknown, the word of conversation between the two front offices will surely be enough to stir up excitement ahead of the new season.

Charania mentioned a total of 10 teams that have called and asked about Durant since June. That lists includes the Celtics, Raptors, Heat, 76ers, Bucks, Nuggets, Pelicans, Hawks, Suns and Grizzlies.

