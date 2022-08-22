ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Kitchen Gadgets That Make Eating Healthy Easier

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. We always start every year with the best intentions, but then things get in...
EatingWell

How to Store Bread

If we could have it our way, we'd be living in a quaint French village where we could walk to the neighborhood boulangerie and buy fresh bread daily. But, alas, the reality for most of us is that we're lucky if we snag the good sourdough during our weekly trip to the grocery store.
The Independent

Woman preserves 426 meals in jars to feed her family for eight months

A savvy mother of three has prepped and preserved 426 meals to feed her family for the next eight months.Farm owner Kelsey Shaw, from Indiana in the US, said she began preserving her produce in 2017 so that her family could eat home-grown food all year round.Shaw is self-taught and knows how to preserve a variety of foods, from pickles to beef stew, using methods such as dehydration and water-canning.Her family consumes fresh food from the farm during the summer months. It is during this time that she gets to work preserving food for the months to come.She said...
Mic

Dog owners say they wish they'd gotten these weird but genius things sooner

As a dog owner myself, I know that having a furry best friend — that you are also responsible for keeping alive — is not always easy. Every dog is different, and you quickly learn the ins and outs of what your pup does and does not enjoy doing. Luckily, there are tons of genius genius products that result in a canine that’s more happy and less stressed, no matter what situation you find yourselves in.
Daily Mail

Humanoid robot Ameca seen winking, pursing its lips, scrunching its nose and grimacing after getting upgrade to facial expression capabilities from robotics company

The humanoid robot Ameca can be seen winking, pursing its lips, frowning and grinning in a mirror after receiving an upgrade to its facial expression capabilities. The android, was given 12 new face actuators - basically a component of a machine that controls movements - and the life-like bot showed off its capabilities in front of a mirror in a video uploaded to YouTube.
Refinery29

The Pros & Cons Of Dating A Friend — From People Who’ve Been There

So, you’ve got a crush on a friend. You’re gazing at them from across the room while you're at a party, you're over-analysing their texts, and you're bringing their name up every opportunity you get (aka mention-itis). But what, if anything, should you do about your crush? Should you try to kill your feelings, or should you actually ask your friend out?
Taste Of Home

How Long Does Bacon Last in the Fridge?

Bacon is one of those foods that’s easy to love. It’s fantastic with breakfast, but it’s equally good when chopped up on a salad, draped over chicken on a sandwich or tossed with vegetables for a side dish. That sweet, salty and smoky flavor has the ability to light up a dish, and the smell of bacon in the oven is enough to make anyone hungry.
