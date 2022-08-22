ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 5

Beckie Vermeulen
3d ago

That's Horrendous!! They need to be Fired! Sorry if you don't like it. They are to enforce the law, not beat people up!!!

Reply
3
Related
Slate

What So Many Refuse to See in a Horrifying New Arkansas Police Video

A horrifying incident this weekend in Mulberry, Arkansas, has marked the latest chapter of America’s ongoing conversation about police violence. On Sunday, two Mulberry police officers and one Crawford County sheriff’s deputy were seen on video tape repeatedly beating a suspect whom they have since claimed they were attempting to detain. No sooner than the video began to circulate in the media did the typical cycle of response begin. The officers have been placed on administrative (paid) leave pending an investigation, elected officials have denounced the behavior of the police while urging calm from the community and simultaneously hedging bets with calls to wait for all of the facts, and lawyers for the victim have initiated widespread calls for answers. In the media, the backdrop of midterm elections and the multiple investigations involving former President Donald Trump have made it difficult for any meaningful coverage of this incident to break through the news cycle. Even as the video is horrific in nature, our collective conscious around another example of toxic policing rests somewhere between exhaustion and desensitized. It’s challenging to find meaning in what occurred, and more unclear on how to place it within any larger context. The reason for all this is Congress’ failure to pass any sort of meaningful police reform legislation. Until that happens, we will be doomed to repeat this cycle in perpetuity.
MULBERRY, AR
The Independent

CNN anchors shocked as former NYPD detective defends Arkansas officers involved in suspect assault

CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto appeared shocked to hear a former NYPD detective defend three officers involved in a violent arrest in Arkansas.Law enforcement consultant Tom Verni was shown footage of the moment one of the officers bangs the suspects head onto the concrete floor.“If you’re in a fight for your life, you use whatever force is necessary to make sure you can escape from that incident unscathed”, Mr Verni said, appearing to defend the officer’s actions.Three police officers involved have been suspended pending an investigation.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ARKANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Arkansas State Police Launch Investigation After Shocking Video

Arkansas State Police are investigating after shocking video captured three police officers repeatedly punching, kicking, and slamming the head of a Black man to the ground in Crawford County. The video was shared to social media by Naomi Johnson after her sister witnessed the incident and subsequently took footage on her phone. According to the Arkansas Times, Johnson’s sister said she spotted a “shoeless” man who appeared to be in mental distress talking with police when she pulled up to a gas station. The man seemed as if he was going to run away and the officers subsequently tackled him....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
NBC News

Arkansas sheriff says if not for viral video, he would be unaware of violent arrest

Crawford County Sheriff Jim Damante said he probably would not have been aware of several Arkansas officers' violent use of force while arresting a man if not for the viral video that captured the incident. Damante said there is dashboard camera footage from another angle that provides more context to the situation but condemned the violence the officers demonstrated. Aug. 22, 2022.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Jimenez
The Independent

Bodycam video shows Utah police refusing to help Black man as he bled to death in an elevator

Two Utah police officers were caught on bodycam footage refusing to provide aid to a dying Black man after he was stabbed. Ryan Outlaw, 39, was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend, Jennifer Tobar, on 13 November 2020 during a domestic dispute at the Covey Apartments in Salt Lake City. Nearly two years later, Fox13 exclusively obtained footage that shows Salt Lake City Police officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown’s failing to administer any first aid to Outlaw as he bled out inside an elevator for approximately eight minutes. “What do you want me to do? I’m not [a]...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store
Fox News

Samuel Hartman's ex-wife believes escaped Arkansas inmate and his accomplices had plan 'for a long time'

The ex-wife of escaped Arkansas inmate Samuel Hartman believes he and his alleged accomplices had a getaway plan "for a long time." Hartman, a 38-year-old inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, was sentenced to life in 2013 after being convicted of raping a minor, but he escaped on a work detail in a field near the detention facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Missouri

Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
MISSOURI STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy