Beckie Vermeulen
3d ago
That's Horrendous!! They need to be Fired! Sorry if you don't like it. They are to enforce the law, not beat people up!!!
Slate
What So Many Refuse to See in a Horrifying New Arkansas Police Video
A horrifying incident this weekend in Mulberry, Arkansas, has marked the latest chapter of America’s ongoing conversation about police violence. On Sunday, two Mulberry police officers and one Crawford County sheriff’s deputy were seen on video tape repeatedly beating a suspect whom they have since claimed they were attempting to detain. No sooner than the video began to circulate in the media did the typical cycle of response begin. The officers have been placed on administrative (paid) leave pending an investigation, elected officials have denounced the behavior of the police while urging calm from the community and simultaneously hedging bets with calls to wait for all of the facts, and lawyers for the victim have initiated widespread calls for answers. In the media, the backdrop of midterm elections and the multiple investigations involving former President Donald Trump have made it difficult for any meaningful coverage of this incident to break through the news cycle. Even as the video is horrific in nature, our collective conscious around another example of toxic policing rests somewhere between exhaustion and desensitized. It’s challenging to find meaning in what occurred, and more unclear on how to place it within any larger context. The reason for all this is Congress’ failure to pass any sort of meaningful police reform legislation. Until that happens, we will be doomed to repeat this cycle in perpetuity.
CNN anchors shocked as former NYPD detective defends Arkansas officers involved in suspect assault
CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto appeared shocked to hear a former NYPD detective defend three officers involved in a violent arrest in Arkansas.Law enforcement consultant Tom Verni was shown footage of the moment one of the officers bangs the suspects head onto the concrete floor.“If you’re in a fight for your life, you use whatever force is necessary to make sure you can escape from that incident unscathed”, Mr Verni said, appearing to defend the officer’s actions.Three police officers involved have been suspended pending an investigation.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Arkansas deputy was body-slammed by suspect before bystander video begins showing violent arrest outside store, attorney says
Two Arkansas deputies -- one of whom said he had been body-slammed -- followed their training to get a suspect under control during a violent encounter outside a store in the town of Mulberry, an attorney for the law enforcement officers said Tuesday in a statement.
Arkansas State Police Launch Investigation After Shocking Video
Arkansas State Police are investigating after shocking video captured three police officers repeatedly punching, kicking, and slamming the head of a Black man to the ground in Crawford County. The video was shared to social media by Naomi Johnson after her sister witnessed the incident and subsequently took footage on her phone. According to the Arkansas Times, Johnson’s sister said she spotted a “shoeless” man who appeared to be in mental distress talking with police when she pulled up to a gas station. The man seemed as if he was going to run away and the officers subsequently tackled him....
Arkansas sheriff says if not for viral video, he would be unaware of violent arrest
Crawford County Sheriff Jim Damante said he probably would not have been aware of several Arkansas officers' violent use of force while arresting a man if not for the viral video that captured the incident. Damante said there is dashboard camera footage from another angle that provides more context to the situation but condemned the violence the officers demonstrated. Aug. 22, 2022.
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
Body of Arkansas judge found at bottom of lake
A judge from Arkansas was found dead at the bottom of a lake roughly 70 miles east of Little Rock on Sunday morning in what appears to be an accidental drowning, per authorities.
Viral Video Shows Mississippi Highway Patrolman Beating Black Man On Side Of The Road
It is unclear why the officer initially stopped Eugene Lewis and his brothers, but the video shows the unidentified officer roughly handling a handcuffed Eugene. The post Viral Video Shows Mississippi Highway Patrolman Beating Black Man On Side Of The Road appeared first on NewsOne.
A rural Florida postal worker died after being attacked by 5 dogs when her vehicle broke down, officials say
A 61-year old postal carrier died after being attacked by five dogs in rural northern Florida over the weekend, sheriff's officials said.
insideedition.com
Search Is on for 'Dangerous' Arkansas Man Serving Life in Prison for Rape Who Escaped From Work Crew
The search is on for an Arkansas man serving life in prison for rape after he escaped from a work crew on Friday, according to authorities. The escaped man, Samuel Hartman, is an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit of Brickys Prison, according to local outlet The Clarion Ledger.
Bodycam video shows Utah police refusing to help Black man as he bled to death in an elevator
Two Utah police officers were caught on bodycam footage refusing to provide aid to a dying Black man after he was stabbed. Ryan Outlaw, 39, was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend, Jennifer Tobar, on 13 November 2020 during a domestic dispute at the Covey Apartments in Salt Lake City. Nearly two years later, Fox13 exclusively obtained footage that shows Salt Lake City Police officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown’s failing to administer any first aid to Outlaw as he bled out inside an elevator for approximately eight minutes. “What do you want me to do? I’m not [a]...
Twist in Whitey Bulger murder case: Inmates at West Virginia prison knew in advance he was coming
Inmates at the prison where James “Whitey” Bulger was killed knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being transferred there, according to a transcript of a phone call between one of the suspects and his mother. “We’re getting ready to get another higher profile person here tonight,”...
James Coddington's Execution Begins Oklahoma's Death Row Purge
Coddington admitted to killing a 73-year-old co-worker in his own home in 1997 after he refused to lend him $50.
Samuel Hartman's ex-wife believes escaped Arkansas inmate and his accomplices had plan 'for a long time'
The ex-wife of escaped Arkansas inmate Samuel Hartman believes he and his alleged accomplices had a getaway plan "for a long time." Hartman, a 38-year-old inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, was sentenced to life in 2013 after being convicted of raping a minor, but he escaped on a work detail in a field near the detention facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
No funerals, no family, no flowers: Texas is being overwhelmed by migrant deaths
Texas authorities say 2022 is on track to be the deadliest year for migrant deaths, as an influx of migrants attempt to cross into the US. CNN’s Rosa Flores reports.
Robb Elementary parents file complaints with Uvalde schools asking for superintendent's removal
The parent of a Robb Elementary student who was not injured but is suffering emotional effects following the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead said Monday he and four other parents have each filed complaints with the school district calling for the superintendent's removal.
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended after arrest beating caught on video
The video, widely circulated on social media, shows 3 Arkansas law enforcement officers punching and kneeing a man in the head several times.
Body discovered in submerged car confirmed to be missing California teen Kiely Rodni, police say
The body found inside a submerged car in Northern California Sunday has been confirmed to be missing teen Kiely Rodni, who disappeared at a campground party in the area about three weeks ago, police said.
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Missouri
Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
Human remains found in receding Lake Mead identified as man who reportedly drowned two decades ago, officials say
Human remains found at Lake Mead more than three months ago have been identified as Thomas Erndt, who is believed to have died by drowning two decades ago, authorities in Nevada said Wednesday.
