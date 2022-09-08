ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Lambrook: Inside George, Charlotte and Louis’ new £7,000-per term school

By Laura Elston
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqKoX_0hQUwMRI00

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to join a new school this September .

Set in 52 acres of idyllic Berkshire countryside, Lambrook School gives its pupils “feathers to fly” and a “delicious sense of freedom”.

Its new royal charges, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, will attend the co-educational independent day and boarding school for three to 13-year-olds near Ascot, just a 10-minute drive from their new home in Windsor .

The Good Schools Guide describes it as a “classic prep school” with a “heart of gold”, and tells of how youngsters get to “run and run” in the vast grounds with “total freedom to explore, provided you’ve got your wellies on”.

Lambrook was founded in 1860 and two of Queen Victoria’s grandsons, Prince Christian Victor and Prince Albert of Schleswig-Holstein, attended, with Victoria travelling from Windsor Castle to watch them in plays and at cricket matches.

Here’s everything we have learned about the school so far.

The school facilities

The main school building is a large white 19th-century country mansion.

Lambrook boasts of “first-class teaching and superb facilities” which include a 25-metre swimming pool, a nine-hole golf course, an astroturf, hard courts, a squash court, cricket and other sports pitches.

It has a Diamond Jubilee performing arts studio, dance studio and sports hall, and a new £6m Queen’s Building for ICT and academic learning.

The prospectus quoted one parent as saying: “It’s the most magical place for our children to spend time, and they can often be seen rosy-cheeked and perfecting handstands, throwing balls or racing to the tree stumps.”

Lambrook’s on-site orchard is home to pigs, chickens and rabbits, available to cuddle during tutor time wellbeing walks, bees with hives, and visiting lambs, and George and Charlotte will have an enrichment afternoon every Monday to complement their academic studies.

They will be able to draw from a huge range of activities for this including farming, bee-keeping, chess, mountain biking, ballet, tap, jazz, mini-masterchef, polo, podcast-making, scuba diving, skiing, as well as life-saving, survival, debating and public speaking.

Louis, who will be in reception, will enjoy “Forest Fridays” and be “taken on a journey of discovery in the beautiful outdoors”, the school’s prospectus says, mirroring Kate Middleton ’s philosophy of the importance of outdoor play and spending time in nature.

What is the timetable like?

There is school on Saturday mornings followed by an afternoon of sports fixtures for pupils in Year 5 and above which includes nine-year-old George.

Lambrook offers weekly and flexi-boarding for boys and girls aged seven onwards, with Prince William and Kate having the option to let George and Charlotte stay as little as one night a week on an ad-hoc basis, with the sleepovers booked online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xOlu_0hQUwMRI00

George and Charlotte will be day pupils for now.

“Weeknights sound like a hoot; think Harry Potter evenings and lashings of hot chocolate,” Talk Education said in its review of the school.

Fridays are the most popular night for one-off boards, leaving parents free to host dinner parties and nurse hangovers, the Telegraph reported.

How much does the school cost?

Fees cost £4,389 a term for Reception to Year 2 pupils such as Louis, £6,448 per term for Years 3-4 like Charlotte, and £6,999 per term for George through Years 5-8, with an additional £1,481 per term for boarding for Y3-8.

It means William and Kate will be spending in excess of £50,000 a year on their children’s private education.

The bill amounts to £53,508 worth of fees in 2021-2022, not factoring in any potential sibling discount if available, fee increases or the cost of uniform or trips.

Boarding for the older two Cambridge children would cost an additional £8,886 a year if chosen at a later date.

How many children attend the school?

Lambrook, a Christian school, prides itself on its high academic standards, with a pass rate of 100 per cent for the Common Entrance exam – taken by private school pupils as part of the selective admissions process at age 13.

With 620 pupils, it is a larger than average pre-prep and prep school but billed as not as pushy as its London counterparts, with some of its intake being bussed in from west London and Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Surrey.

Year 8 leavers join prestigious schools such as William’s alma mater Eton, Wellington College, Marlborough College , where Kate went, and Charterhouse among others.

What are the teachers like?

Headmaster Jonathan Perry is known for his charm, and performed a rock-and-roll dance and jumped on chairs to cheer up pupils during lockdown.

His wife Jenny works with the pastoral team, with the pair praised for their focus on emotional wellbeing, perfectly in line with William and Kate’s campaigning on mental health.

Mr Perry says on the school website: “We give our pupils the ‘feathers to fly’ so that when they move on to the next stage of their educational journey, they will spread their wings and will take flight; leaving as confident, happy, engaging, mature, considerate and thoughtful young adults who are outward-looking global citizens.”

Talk Education said there is a “sense of delicious freedom” while the Good Schools Guide said one mother was “mystified by how they get pupils back for lessons, but like clockwork they tumble in, ruddy-cheeked and full of fresh air”.

Is there a uniform?

Uniforms consist of blue and green tartan kilts for girls and and navy corduroy trousers for boys, plus check shirts, navy pullovers and blue and green ties.

And parents enjoy the benefit of not having to deal with muddy PE kits.

Games clothes are handed in at the start of term and remain there to be laundered by staff, before being sent home at the end of term.

Every item must be named but only sewn-on tags are permitted.

What is the culture at the school like?

William and Kate can immerse themselves in the school’s busy social life amid reports of plentiful Lambrook get-togethers and helpful WhatsApp groups.

Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Range Rovers apparently fill the car park.

But one Mumsnet user wrote: “I have been rather put off by the size of Lambrook, and the reputation of ‘Lambrook’ parents. We are not super wealthy, nor are we city people or country landholders!”

Overseas school trips include jaunts to France, Italy , Iceland and South Africa.

But Year 7 students preparing to embark on a canoeing trip in Sweden must each first fundraise £500 to help an underprivileged child do the same through the Teenage Wilderness Trust.

Sustainability – no doubt a hit with eco-conscious William – is also key with the children planting 400 saplings to create a new woodland.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

The King Says No: Charles III Warned Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Visiting The Dying Queen Wouldn't Be 'Right'

King Charles III did not want Meghan Markle among the Royal family members visiting his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her final hours. New sources revealed that he warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife along on the somber trip to Her Majesty's Balmoral home, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep released a statement confirming they were on their way to Scotland."Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time," an insider spilled, further corroborating the rumors of a deep rift between certain members...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Duchess of York pays tribute to ‘most incredible friend’ the Queen

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the Queen, saying she is “heartbroken” at the loss of the “most incredible mother-in-law and friend”. The Duchess of York, who was married to the monarch’s son Andrew, said the Queen had “given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth” and left behind “an extraordinary legacy”.In a statement on Twitter following Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday afternoon, she said: “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Prince William
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth's Will Reveals Who Will Receive Her Pet Corgis, Horses

Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast collection of priceless items, but her beloved horses and dogs were probably her most treasured. Following her death Thursday at age 96, it is unclear who will take care of her three beloved corgis. Despite her love of dogs, it was rumored that Queen Elizabeth II would never get another one after her pet Whisper died in 2018. She reportedly told horse trainer Monty Roberts, "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind."
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Prep School#Boarding School#Uk#Prince Christian Victor#Ict
The Independent

Royal vault: Inside the burial chamber that houses 25 royals - Who is buried there?

Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place has begun with Her Majesty’s coffin Edinburgh-bound.She will eventually be brought to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel. Though she will be buried in Windsor, she will not be laid to rest in the royal vault which is currently home to 25 members of the royal family.The late Duke of Edinburgh will soon be relocated from the royal vault to King George VI chapel to lie with the late Queen, as well as her mother and father, King George VI,...
U.K.
The Independent

What next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Sweden
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
The Independent

Queen’s coffin to lie in state in keeping with historic tradition

The Queen’s coffin is set to lie in state to allow the public to pay their last respects.Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.During the formal occasion, the closed coffin is placed on view in the vast, medieval Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster.The historic spectacle is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people.The Queen’s death in Scotland means there could possibly be a second mini lying in state, most likely in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, which would allow the public to honour the monarch.Contingency plans...
U.K.
Daily Mail

A glimpse inside Balmoral: The Queen welcomed Liz Truss to a drawing room filled with nods to her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria - including her portrait and candelabras - and green sofas that she's had for more than 40 years

From the family heirlooms to the priceless artwork, Balmoral Castle is steeped in royal history. And a photograph taken inside the Drawing Room today revealed how the Queen, 96, has maintained many of the property's traditional pieces, including a set of white figurine candlestick holders, which are believed to have been installed by the Queen's great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria more than 150 years ago.
U.K.
E! News

Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be By Queen Elizabeth II's Side

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life. Despite the tragic circumstances, Kate Middleton is trying to give her children a normal first day. While many senior members of the royal family, including Prince William, traveled to Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral Estate in Scotland, where she passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96, the Duchess of Cambridge remained in Windsor amid her children's first day of school.
TRAVEL
The Independent

William, Kate and children believed to have moved into new Windsor home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are believed to have moved into their new Windsor home.Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are joining the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire after the family set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park.William and Kate are seeking a life in the country away from the goldfish bowl of their official residence Kensington Palace in London in a bid to put their children first and give them more freedom.However, the royal family drew criticism for the gifting of the four-bedroom Grade II-listed home, which...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

838K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy