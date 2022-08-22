Man accused of doing donuts arrested after 100 mph chase through north Houston

A driver was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase on Houston's northside.

Houston TranStar cameras caught the chase right before midnight.

Investigators said a Houston Police Department patrol unit spotted a black Dodge truck doing donuts in a parking lot along the Eastex Freeway.

Officers tried to stop the truck, but it sped off onto the north Sam Houston Parkway, and then onto I-45, HPD said.

The chase reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, according to police. At some point, the driver reportedly turned the truck's lights off, trying to evade officers.

The suspect led police off I-45 and into his home in the 900 block of Ivy Spring Lane, where officers were able to detain him.

Police said no injuries were reported.