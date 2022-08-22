ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Majority of Americans say U.S. is being invaded at the southern border

By By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor
The Herald News
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – More than half of Americans surveyed in a new NPR/Ipsos poll, 54%, say it’s either completely or somewhat true that the U.S. is being invaded at the southern border.

The poll surveyed 1,116 adults including 516 Democrats, 317 Republicans and 141 independents and had a margin of error of +/- 5.1%.

According to the findings, more than half said “there is at least some truth to the view that migrants bringing fentanyl and other illegal drugs over the southern border are responsible for the increases of overdoses in the U.S.”

So far, 10 counties in Texas have declared an invasion, citing the influx of fentanyl and methamphetamine brought in by cartel operatives, as well as human trafficking and smuggling increasing in their counties as a result of Biden administration policies.

Respondents were asked if they found the statement, “The U.S. is experiencing an invasion at the southern border” to be completely or somewhat true, completely false, or don’t know.

The majority, 54%, said it’s true. The only strong majority affirming the statement were 76% of Republicans; nearly half, 46% of all respondents agreed; 40% of Democrats also agreed.

However, overall, Democrats were the most likely to say the statement is completely false; independents were most likely to say they didn’t know.

Seventy percent of Republicans, 35% of Democrats, and 45% of independents said illicit drugs being brought across the border by cartel operatives were responsible for the increase in drug overdoses in America.

A majority of Republicans also said the federal government is implementing “an open border policy.”

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has maintained the border is closed and all federal immigration and other laws are being followed. State attorneys general who’ve sued him disagree. Many have called for him to resign, several in Congress have called for him to be impeached.

The poll’s findings were released after roughly 5 million people from more than 150 countries have entered the U.S. illegally, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol data, including "gotaway" data provided to The Center Square from a Border Patrol agent.

"Gotaways" is the term CBP uses for those who’ve intentionally entered the U.S. illegally and evaded law enforcement, and who haven’t made asylum or immigration claims. While CBP collects "gotaway" data, it doesn’t report the data publicly. The Center Square has exclusively obtained that data from Border Patrol agents.

The 5 million figure includes 3.9 million who have been apprehended entering the U.S. illegally nationwide, including 3.4 million crossing into the U.S. through the southern border. It also includes a minimum of 900,000 gotaways, though that number is likely above one million, Border Patrol agents and law enforcement officials have told The Center Square.

The estimated 5 million are now greater than the individual populations of 25 states – up from 23 states The Center Square previously reported in June.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

