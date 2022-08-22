ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Woman dies in crash that leaves Range Rover on railway track

By Benjamin Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sfzoR_0hQUBB7c00

A woman has died in a fatal crash in which a Range Rover ended up on a west London railway track after hitting a stationary Tesla in the early hours of Monday.

Residents living near Park Royal Station said the collision on the A40 westbound at 3.48am was so loud that it woke them up.

A woman, 33, believed to be a passenger in the Range Rover, died at the scene, while the driver, 23, was taken to hospital where his condition was described as critical.

Her family have been informed.

A second woman, 26, who was in the Range Rover, has injuries that are not life-threatening, while a man, 56, who is thought to have been with the Tesla was treated for injuries assessed as non-life threatening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cK58e_0hQUBB7c00

A police source said the Range Rover crashed through the Tesla garage and into Park Royal station.

“The Tesla was stationary. The other car crashed into the Tesla garage and flipped into the station, landing on the tracks,” the police source said.

Andrew Wood , who lives in a block of flats next to the station, said: “It woke me up. I heard this huge bash at about half past three. I thought it was somebody breaking into one of the garages.

“The car must have smashed the fence, because behind that is the pedestrian walkway and it’s come right over that. Ten minutes after there were helicopters, it was like the Third World War.”

Nada Alobaidi, 31, who lives in the same block of flats, said: “I heard a big crash. I came outside and saw a lot of police and an ambulance as well.

“There was a lot of smoke. I didn’t see the car because it was during the night.

“The A40 can be quite dangerous around Park Royal Station. Car accidents do sometimes happen.”

Cordons were put in place after the collision and the Piccadilly Tube line was part suspended.

The Range Rover was being removed from the tracks by a small crane lifting the car on to a train.

Police urged any witnesses yet to speak to them to call 101, ref 905/22aug.

Comments / 9

Related
BoardingArea

Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving

Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Range Rover#Railway#Helicopters#Traffic Accident#Park Royal Station
Daily Mail

Husband, 62, who had suffered heart attack told his wife 'don't worry about me, I'll be fine' moments before the ambulance he was in crashed into a wall and he died, inquest hears

A 62-year-old man died when the ambulance taking him to hospital in crashed into a brick wall after trying to overtake a HGV. Just moments before Trevor Bailey told his wife 'not to worry' about him and insisted he would be fine, as he was taken into the ambulance for a heart attack.
HEART DISEASE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble

A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Man Gets Obliterated by Charging Bull, Falls Off Top of Car After Getting Rescued

In this insane viral clip posted to Instagram, a man runs away from a charging bull only to get obliterated by the beast. He sprints down a dirt path in the opposite direction of the bull. However, as the bull catches up to the man, he slips and slides down a hill on the other side of the road. Once he’s on the ground, the colossal animal starts inflicting real damage.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Dashcam captures moment Range Rover crashes into Tesla garage’s charging point

Dashcam footage captured the moment a Range Rover crashed into a Tesla garage before it flipped onto Park Royal tube station’s tracks. The Metropolitan Police said a 33-year-old female passenger in the Range Rover died after the vehicle crashed into a stationary Tesla and veered into the Piccadilly line tracks. The other two occupants of the vehicle were hospitalised.Police said they were called to the scene on the A40 westbound at 3:48am on Monday (22 August), and the man in the parked Tesla was also treated for non-life threatening injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Judge slams Green Flag for refusing to help a stranded nursing student motorist 'because she wasn't parked on the hard shoulder' before she was killed when her car was hit by an 18-tonne skip truck

A judge has slammed Green Flag for refusing to help a stranded nursing student motorist 'because she wasn't parked on the hard shoulder' before she was killed when a truck hit her car. Shirley-Ann Dumbuya was fatally injured when an 18-tonne skip wagon ploughed into her stationary Kia Ceed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Water park tragedy: Girl, 11, dies after vanishing under water for an hour at friend's birthday party as desperate onlookers grabbed goggles and dived into lake while trying to find her

An 11-year-old girl drowned yesterday during a friend's birthday party at a water park in Windsor. Desperate onlookers shouted her name and dived into the lake by Liquid Leisure to try and find her, while lifeguards reportedly were asking for goggles to search underwater. Thames Valley Police were called at...
ACCIDENTS
TMZ.com

Pilot Who Died During Emergency May Have Fallen Looking at Landing Gear

The pilot who mysteriously died just before a plane made an emergency landing last week -- allegedly "jumping" out of the aircraft -- may have actually fallen after trying to examine the damaged landing gear. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... one of the operating theories is that co-pilot Charlie...
ACCIDENTS
OK! Magazine

New Video From Scene Of Anne Heche's Fiery Car Crash Shows Two-Story House In Shambles, Completely Destroyed

New footage from Anne Heche's fiery car crash shows the two-story house she drove into in complete shambles. In the video, firefighters can be seen examining the charred remnants as they try to piece together what had happened at the Los Angeles home the late actress smashed her car into. As seen in the footage, everything was destroyed in the room Heche barreled her way through.Luckily, the home owner, a woman named Lynee Mishele, was not killed in the incident, as she just walked into another room to do chores when her house became the scene of the scary crash....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

810K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy