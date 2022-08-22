Woman dies in crash that leaves Range Rover on railway track

A woman has died in a fatal crash in which a Range Rover ended up on a west London railway track after hitting a stationary Tesla in the early hours of Monday.

Residents living near Park Royal Station said the collision on the A40 westbound at 3.48am was so loud that it woke them up.

A woman, 33, believed to be a passenger in the Range Rover, died at the scene, while the driver, 23, was taken to hospital where his condition was described as critical.

Her family have been informed.

A second woman, 26, who was in the Range Rover, has injuries that are not life-threatening, while a man, 56, who is thought to have been with the Tesla was treated for injuries assessed as non-life threatening.

A police source said the Range Rover crashed through the Tesla garage and into Park Royal station.

“The Tesla was stationary. The other car crashed into the Tesla garage and flipped into the station, landing on the tracks,” the police source said.

Andrew Wood , who lives in a block of flats next to the station, said: “It woke me up. I heard this huge bash at about half past three. I thought it was somebody breaking into one of the garages.

“The car must have smashed the fence, because behind that is the pedestrian walkway and it’s come right over that. Ten minutes after there were helicopters, it was like the Third World War.”

Nada Alobaidi, 31, who lives in the same block of flats, said: “I heard a big crash. I came outside and saw a lot of police and an ambulance as well.

“There was a lot of smoke. I didn’t see the car because it was during the night.

“The A40 can be quite dangerous around Park Royal Station. Car accidents do sometimes happen.”

Cordons were put in place after the collision and the Piccadilly Tube line was part suspended.

The Range Rover was being removed from the tracks by a small crane lifting the car on to a train.

Police urged any witnesses yet to speak to them to call 101, ref 905/22aug.