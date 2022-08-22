47-year-old woman's body found in San Joaquin River

We now know the identity of the woman who drowned in the San Joaquin River.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says she is 47-year-old Maria Dolores of Fresno.

She was found Sunday afternoon in the river at Skaggs Bridge Park.

Deputies say Dolores could not swim and was wading in the water with her husband.

They were holding hands when she hit a 12 foot drop off and slipped out of his grip.

Deputies say the search lasted for her more than an hour before the woman's body was pulled from the water.

She was declared dead at the scene.