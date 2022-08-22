It should come as no surprise that Iris Purnell sometimes feels phantom baby kicks. The 38-year-old mom of 12 was pregnant every year between 2004 and 2019. “When we’re all out together people will ask, ‘Is this a school field trip? Are they adopted? Are they really all yours?’” Iris told TODAY Parents, with a laugh. "They also want to know about our living arrangements and if we drive a bus."

