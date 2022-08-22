Heavy rain causes major flooding on Long Beach Island

Heavy rainfall Monday morning caused major flooding in parts of New Jersey, including on Long Beach Island.

At least 4 inches of rain fell on the island. Many roads became impassible in Ship Bottom due to the flooding. Some vehicles stalled out in the water and needed to get towed.

Locals say that it floods in the town often. But some vacationers say that they were caught by surprise.

“We woke up to an intersection filled with water,” says Lynn Angus, of Watervliet, New York. “My sister’s Jeep ended up with about 4 or 5 inches of water in it.”

The flooding was made worse because the rain came during high tide, making it slower for drainage.