ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFRo8_0hQMqaOU00

Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground.

The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said the agency would investigate the use of force. State police identified the suspect as Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina.

The attorney for the two deputies said Monday that Worcester attacked one of the deputies, giving him a concussion.

The video shows one officer punching the suspect with a clenched fist, while another can be seen hitting the man with his knee. The third officer holds him against the pavement.

In video recorded from a car nearby, someone yells at officers to stop hitting the man in the head. Two of the officers appear to look up and say something back to the person who yelled. The officers' comments could not be heard clearly on the video.

“The fight was escalating with those officers, and you hear that woman on that video yelling and whoever that is, I think she could have saved his life," said Carrie Jernigan, an attorney representing Worcester.

He was taken to a hospital, then released and booked into the Crawford County jail in Van Buren on multiple charges, including second-degree battery, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats, state police said.

Worcester was released Monday on $15,000 bond. When asked how he was feeling, he said “all right.” An attorney who escorted him from jail declined to comment on his behalf. Worcester was pushing a bicycle as he left the jail.

Worcester’s father declined to comment when contacted Monday by The Associated Press. He referred a reporter to a law firm representing the family. That firm said it was still trying to gather information and did not immediately have a comment on the video.

Two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and one Mulberry police officer were suspended, city and county authorities said.

Worcester is white, according to jail booking information, and the three officers involved also appear to be white.

A Justice Department spokesperson said Monday that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, the FBI's Little Rock Field Office and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division opened a civil rights investigation into the incident.

“The FBI and the Arkansas State Police will collect all available evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough, and impartial manner,” the Justice Department said in a statement. "The federal investigation is separate and independent from the ongoing state investigation.”

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said before Worcester was arrested, an officer asked if he had any weapons on him, and he handed one over to the officer. Damante didn’t specify what type of weapon.

“They were about to take him into custody because of part of their investigation on the scene — that’s when he became violent," Damante said.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office identified the three officers as Crawford County deputies Zack King and Levi White and Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle.

“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” Damante said.

In a statement released Sunday evening, Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory said the community and the department take the matter "very seriously.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, told a news conference about the Justice Department's plans to investigate. He described the beating as “reprehensible conduct” and said the officers' actions were “not consistent” with the teachings of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant said his agency's investigation would “take some time.”

“Once we get the facts and evidence, we’ll prepare a case file and a summary and turn it over to the prosecutor,” Bryant said.

However, Russell Wood, a Russellville attorney for the two deputies, said in a statement Monday that White was answering a report of a terroristic threat when he encountered Worcester, who he said matched the complainant's description of her assailant. At first, Worcester gave White a false identity, Wood said.

As White was checking that identity, Worcester “became irate and viciously attacked Deputy White by grabbing him by the legs, lifting him up and body-slamming him, headfirst, on the concrete parking lot,” Wood said. After White hit his head on the concrete, stunning him, Worcester climbed onto him and “began striking him on the back of the head and face," the attorney said.

After Worcester struck him, White said he saw him fight with King and Riddle, Wood said. White then “re-engaged and used all force necessary to get the violent suspect under control and detained.”

White suffered a concussion, Wood said. The attorney called for the release of the full Mulberry police dash-cam video of the incident but said he had not yet received a response.

Jernigan said she had filed an excessive force complaint against one of the suspended officers on behalf of another client of hers about a month ago.

“To date, I had not heard anything back. But the description of what happened to my client in July versus that video seemed almost identical," Jernigan said. "And so we’re just of the position it didn’t have to even take place yesterday.”

Cellphone video of often-violent police interactions has put a spotlight on officer conduct in recent years, particularly since the 2020 killing of George Floyd while he was being arrested by police in Minneapolis.

The resulting nationwide protests called attention to officer brutality that often targets Black Americans.

The front door at the building that serves as the Mulberry police headquarters and city hall was locked Monday. A sign on the door directed anyone with questions about “the police investigation” to contact Arkansas State Police.

It was unclear whether the officers were wearing body cameras.

Amid public pressure for transparency and the proliferation of videos exposing police misconduct, there has been some pushback against recording officers. In July, the governor of Arizona signed a bill that makes it illegal to knowingly record officers from 8 feet (2.5 meters) or closer without permission.

Mulberry is a town of 1,600 people on the southern edge of the Ozarks in western Arkansas, right off Interstate 40, which runs from California to North Carolina.

At Kountry Xpress, the convenience store and filling station where the beating happened, truck drivers stop frequently to fill up on fuel. Customers also buy meals, which include American and Indian cuisine.

Shasta Morse, a cashier at Kountry Xpress, said she was working when Worcester was arrested but she didn’t know about it until a customer told her later.

“It’s a little unnerving,” she said.

———

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Randal Worcester. Authorities initially gave an incorrect spelling. The story has also corrected the location of where Worcester was taken. He was held at the Crawford County jail.

———

Associated Press writers Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, and Terry Wallace in Dallas contributed to this report.

Comments / 4

Stop The Lies Please
4d ago

1. No one deserve what they were doing. Did you see the video2. Route 40 runs from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean and dies not end in North Carolina3. These “Officers” were smashing this man’s face into the concrete4. I don’t expect anything civil from pippi longstocking Trump Cult Member of Delusion

Reply
2
Related
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Buren, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
City
Russellville, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Mulberry, AR
State
South Carolina State
CBS DFW

Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked...
Slate

What So Many Refuse to See in a Horrifying New Arkansas Police Video

A horrifying incident this weekend in Mulberry, Arkansas, has marked the latest chapter of America’s ongoing conversation about police violence. On Sunday, two Mulberry police officers and one Crawford County sheriff’s deputy were seen on video tape repeatedly beating a suspect whom they have since claimed they were attempting to detain. No sooner than the video began to circulate in the media did the typical cycle of response begin. The officers have been placed on administrative (paid) leave pending an investigation, elected officials have denounced the behavior of the police while urging calm from the community and simultaneously hedging bets with calls to wait for all of the facts, and lawyers for the victim have initiated widespread calls for answers. In the media, the backdrop of midterm elections and the multiple investigations involving former President Donald Trump have made it difficult for any meaningful coverage of this incident to break through the news cycle. Even as the video is horrific in nature, our collective conscious around another example of toxic policing rests somewhere between exhaustion and desensitized. It’s challenging to find meaning in what occurred, and more unclear on how to place it within any larger context. The reason for all this is Congress’ failure to pass any sort of meaningful police reform legislation. Until that happens, we will be doomed to repeat this cycle in perpetuity.
MULBERRY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Fbi#Minneapolis Police#Violent Crime#Arkansas State Police
WausauPilot

Wausau fugitive located in Missouri

A Wausau sex offender who allegedly tampered with his Global Positioning System and fled from supervision was captured Sunday in Missouri, police said. Adam Lee Eckart, 31, was wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and was the subject of a Wausau Police Dept. plea for help in locating him, late last week. Eckart spent time in prison for exposing child to harmful materials and second-degree sexual assault of a child, police said.
WAUSAU, WI
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KYTV

Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday

IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
Keira Lane

What's Next for Texas Weather?

Texas is the perfect example of the climate crisis and how it affects not just each individual be it cost of electricity or simply going outside. This year, Texas has seen the worst drought since 2011-2012 though not yet peak 2011 drought levels and July ended in the number two position in being the warmest of any month here on record.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week in the yearslong civil case involving what the plaintiffs’ lawyers called dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup trucks, lawyer James Butler Jr. said Sunday. Melvin and Voncile Hill were killed in April 2014 in the rollover wreck of their 2002 Ford F-250. Their children Kim and Adam Hill were the plaintiffs in the wrongful death case. “While our sympathies go out to the Hill family, we do not believe the verdict is supported by the evidence, and we plan to appeal,” Ford said in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

Six Georgia Police Officers on Leave Over Vile Ring Camera Footage

Six Georgia police officers have been put on leave after a homeowner’s security camera recorded one of them saying the n-word during a visit to the homeowner’s residence. The video, which went viral, shows the officers standing on the porch inquiring about the homeowner’s son and then calling him the n-word. The officer is then seen throwing the homeowner’s front door camera into bushes next to the porch. “It’s Miss Madden’s understanding that the police were there looking for her son. When she learned of that, she turned him in to the police department, well, the sheriff’s office,” the homeowner’s lawyer said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident and officers Donald Bramblett, Dylan Harmon, Zachary Heyboer, Sgt. William Osteen and Detective Elizabeth Wegienka remain on leave.Read it at WSB-TV
GEORGIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

802K+
Followers
173K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy